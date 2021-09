Prior to releasing "Never Wanted to Be That Girl," Carly Pearce's career was white-hot. Her tortured ballad with Ashley McBryde does nothing to dampen her flame. The two women represent a wife and mistress, both done wrong by a cheating man. Much like Reba McEntire and Linda Davis' "Does He Love You" from 1993, the hook of the song isn't in the melody or chorus, but in the empathy each has for the other. Neither woman's point of view is offered with shame; the song has a villain, but he remains nameless throughout this co-write.

