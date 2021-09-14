CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 2 Power Rankings: At Least Lions Better than New York Jets

By John Maakaron
How does a loss against the San Francisco 49ers impact the Lions' status in the national media power rankings? Let's take a look.

Week 2 rank: 25th

"While it may not have been the way we expected, the Detroit Lions showed some foundational promise on Sunday against the 49ers. Jared Goff was hitting passes to all levels of the field. Anthony Lynn did a phenomenal job of scheming open the team’s best offensive weapons, like T.J. Hockenson. The running game lagged, but Detroit will end up a thorn in plenty of sides this year simply by virtue of being well-coached."

Week 2 rank: 29th

Previous rank: 31st

Minimal credit is given for the roster trying for 60 minutes. Professional athletes are expected to try and show effort when they take the field for paying customers.

The team needs to clean up a whole host of errors and fundamental before taking the field in front of a nationally televised audience on Monday Night Football.

Head coach Dan Campbell will have his hands full, but I am expecting to see noticeable progress next week.

Week 2 rank: 30th

Previous rank: 30th

"They made it interesting against the 49ers, but they are still an undermanned team. The fact they fought back is a good sign for first-year coach Dan Campbell."

Campbell Reacts to Aubrey Pleasant's Confrontation with Jeff Okudah

Detroit Lions defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant is an intense coach!

How Will Detroit Lions Address Loss of Jeff Okudah?

Here is a look at the several options the Detroit Lions will explore to fill the void left by cornerback Jeff Okudah's injury.

Detroit Lions WR Tyrell Williams Is in Concussion Protocol

Detroit Lions wide receiver is in concussion protocol after Week 1 matchup against San Francisco 49ers.

Week 2 rank: 30th

Previous rank: 31st

"With an injury to LT Taylor Decker, the seventh overall pick was moved back to his college position, offering solid protection for QB Jared Goff. He had an 88.1% pass block win rate in Sunday's loss to the 49ers. That was 23rd among 61 qualified offensive lineman in Week 1."

Week 2 Rank: 29th

"The Detroit Lions we knew wouldn't be very good. The Chicago Bears figured to be below average, too. The Minnesota Vikings looked like a middle-of-the-pack team, mostly because they play the Lions and Bears twice this year.

But the Green Bay Packers were supposed to be a Super Bowl contender. The fact that the Packers got absolutely trucked in Week 1 by the New Orleans Saints has me wondering just how good — or bad -- the NFC North is.

The North is the only winless division in the NFL one week into the season, with the Lions, Bears, Vikings and Packers losing by a combined 140-74."

Week 2 rank: 30th

“If you just look at the score and see “41-33,” you might think the Lions kept it close against San Francisco. They did not. There was a late rally and shockingly they had a chance to tie the game at the end, but it was a blowout for 58 minutes. Losing cornerback Jeff Okudah, a potential building block, to a ruptured Achilles is a more important blow.”

Week 2 rank: 28th

“Hokey nature aside, Dan Campbell was pretty good coaching in his first game for the Lions, too. The constant offensive and defensive mistakes are residue of having a rather bare cupboard of reliable talent. but at least Campbell’s team didn’t quit when down big and almost caught up to the 49ers. The effort and talent was maximized.”

