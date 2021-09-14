To be a role model, America must rebuild its own democracy
Our country has finally left Afghanistan after a 20-year stay. Although the exit could have been smoother in the beginning, approximately 122,000 people were lifted out of the country. Unfortunately, we lost 13 service members and 169 Afghan allies in the exit. Hopefully, this county has learned how futile it is to try to dominate the four corners of the globe with a network of military bases, a strategy that has prevailed since the end of the Cold War, a strategy followed by presidents Democratic and Republican.www.advantagenews.com
Comments / 0