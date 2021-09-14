CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkeye: ‘Rogers the Musical’ makes Marvel’s best meme even better

By Dais Johnston
Inverse
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s nothing like Christmas in New York — just ask Clint Barton. Take a look around, and you’ll feel a chill in the air, see a giant Christmas tree in Rockefeller Plaza, and fight criminals all over the streets. For a brief moment in all that chaos, as laid out by the Hawkeye trailer, Clint bonds with his children, which means taking them to the family friendly Broadway hit of the holiday season: Rogers the Musical.

