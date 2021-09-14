Hawkeye: ‘Rogers the Musical’ makes Marvel’s best meme even better

In the last nine months, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have watched as all varieties of new storytelling flavors have been added to the franchise through the various original Disney+ shows. WandaVision, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, Loki, and What If? have all been embedded within the larger canon, but each one has featured its own style and aesthetic that has allowed them to stand out. Soon we will be able to judge Hawkeye within that mix, as the series has been set to premiere just in time for Thanksgiving 2021 – and based on the new trailer it may very well end up being my favorite of the bunch.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO