The Fly Kansas Air Tour takes to the skies later this week and will have several area stops, including the Salina Regional Airport. According to information from the Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education (KCAE), the 2021 tour is scheduled for Thursday through Saturday. The tour will begin at the Wellington Municipal Airport from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Thursday. Other stops include the following.

SALINA, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO