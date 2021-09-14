How the Steelers “will” prevailed in a thrilling opening day win over the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills will open their 2021 season at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a rematch of one of last season’s marquee matchups. The Steelers started the season very hot, going 11-0 until losing their first game in Week 12 to the Washington Football Team. The Bills would hand them their second loss the following week after the first of Taron Johnson’s game-changing interception returns for touchdowns. The Steelers finished out the season at 12-4 and won the AFC North. Their season ended in the Wild Card round at the hands of their division foe, the Cleveland Browns.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO