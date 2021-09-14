CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the Steelers “will” prevailed in a thrilling opening day win over the Buffalo Bills

By K.T. Smith (CHISAP)
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steelers won in thrilling fashion on Sunday, storming back from a ten-point halftime deficit to claim their season opener in Buffalo, 23-16. It was an upset that surprised even the most ardent Steelers fans. Strong defense, timely special teams and the tireless right arm of Ben Roethlisberger carried the day, while a masterful job by the Pittsburgh coaching staff put the team in position to win. It was a total team effort that produced one of the most satisfying opening-day victories in recent memory.

