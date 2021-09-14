Etnies Releases Nassim Lachhab Paris Edit
Etnies recently released a signature Windrow colorway for Morocco’s first pro skater Nassim Lachhab. Lachhab’s originally from Rabat, Morocco, but you can tell he lived in France and put in his time at Paris’ Créteil Plaza. With ledges, stairs, a block set, a triple-set and some of the best flat ground you could ask for, this plaza has been recognized globally since the ’90s. He hit every area of Créteil Plaza in Etnies’ latest video project, filmed by Thomas Courteille—watch it, above!theberrics.com
Comments / 0