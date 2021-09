Of all the things you clean in your bathroom, your showerhead may not automatically be at the top of the list — after all, you never touch it, and it’s supposed to clean you. But it’s important to regularly clean your shower head because the constant warm, moist environment can lead to mildew or bacteria growth. If you live in a place with hard water, you can also get mineral build-up that clogs up your shower head, which can affect your water pressure, and no one enjoys showering when the water is barely trickling out.

