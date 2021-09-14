CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake Unveils Six Alternate 'Certified Lover Boy' Album Covers

By Hayden Brooks
iHeartRadio
 7 days ago
The rapper revealed alternate covers for his chart-topping album.

Washington Post

Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ is a lonely, predictable wail from the mountaintop

Even as this plague summer ends in fires and floods, Drake is still Drake, which means his new album sounds like his past three, which means he can’t-stop-won’t-stop rapping about the superiority and loneliness of the rich, which means too many people will continue mistaking his effervescent grievance-pop as some demented soundtrack for an American Dream that no longer exists. Started from the bottom, still here, refusing to leave. His music is the mist on the mountaintop.
Distractify

Fans Are Convinced Drake Raps About Rihanna On "Certified Lover Boy"

"Certified Lover Boy," Drake's latest album, references a slew of the entertainment industry's most famous figures. From Kanye West to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Drake covered all of his bases when it came to who was included in his new raps. Article continues below advertisement. However, fans are speculating there was another...
musicomh.com

Drake – Certified Lover Boy

It was not just the prospect of a superstar bunfight that set tongues wagging when Drake and Kanye West briefly threatened to synchronise their album release dates. Musically they represent polar opposites, with Kanye’s eccentric, unpredictable nature contrasting nicely with Drake’s steadfast commitment to his style. He genre-hops from time...
NME

Drake breaks ARIA Singles Chart record with ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Drake’s latest album ‘Certified Lover Boy’ has debuted at Number One on the ARIA Albums Chart, ending a short streak for Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’ and breaking a record in the process. The new album’s success marks Drake’s fourth Number One in Australia, following on from ‘Scorpion’, ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’...
earmilk.com

Album Review: Drake - 'Certified Lover Boy'

Drake has officially returned with his sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy, one of the most anticipated records of 2021. As people waited in suspense for its release, many questions arose about Drizzy himself: is he still hungry after achieving all that he has? Will he be able to cover new ground at this point in his career? It seems, however, that Certified Lover Boy has answered these questions, with the results being generally positive. The record does show marked emotional and creative growth, as it presents a more mature picture of the artist both thematically and instrumentally. Moreover, the album mostly avoids falling too much into old territory, as it sounds refreshing enough and does not lack in energy.
Us Weekly

Doja Cat: 5 Things to Know About the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Host

Music maven! Doja Cat made her mark on the entertainment industry well before she dropped her first record in 2018. The California native, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, dropped “So High” on SoundCloud in 2012 and has since become a household name. Before making her way into the music business, Doja dabbled in a variety of dance styles.
