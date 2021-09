A 5-year-old Georgia girl died Monday after a 300-pound stone monument fell on her while she was playing with her sister. The victim, identified as Bella Bennett, was at Lee Street Resource Center in Blackshear when the tragic incident took place. Bella's 8-year-old sister was playing Sunday night on the monument and when she jumped off it, the stone structure fell on the 5-year-old. The girl, who had just started kindergarten at Blackshear Elementary, was rushed to a hospital and later airlifted to Wolfson Children’s Hospital. On Monday morning, the girl was declared dead.

KIDS ・ 21 DAYS AGO