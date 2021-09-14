CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Billie Eilish Rocks Black Leather Mini Dress As She Heads To Met Gala After-Party — Photos

By Olivia Elgart
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0awzdH_0bvfJ2C600
Richie Buxo/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish looked fabulous in a black leather mini dress when she hit the 2021 Met Gala after-party after co-hosting the event!

Billie Eilish, 19, absolutely stole the show when she co-hosted the 2021 Met Gala, themed, ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,’ on Sept. 13. The singer arrived on the red carpet looking like Marilyn Monroe in an elegant gown but she swapped it for an edgy look at the after-party. Billie opted to wear a black leather pleated mini dress with a sheer black lace short-sleeve overlay on top. She accessorized her look with black leather mid-calf combat boots and kept her glam for earlier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cURIf_0bvfJ2C600
Billie Eilish rocked this edgy black leather mini dress with a sheer lace overlay on top at the 2021 Met Gala after-party. (Richie Buxo/Shutterstock)

Billie’s two outfits from the evening could not be more different as she arrived at the gala in a stunning pale peach Oscar de la Renta gown. The dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and the rest of the dress flowed into a long train that took up the entire steps.

We were totally shocked when Billie showed up in the gown because it’s completely different than her usual grungy style, so she definitely slayed the theme and the event. It was Billie’s first-ever Met Gala and she nailed both of her looks.

Just a few weeks ago, Billie debuted a brand new haircut on social media. She opted to chop off her long blonde hair for a much shorter cut that ended right below her jaw with shaggy front bangs. Billie’s new look is totally different than what she’s been rocking this summer. Before her cut, she had shoulder-length blond hair with layers and front bangs. Now, her hair has an edgier look to it and is shaggier than her previous ‘do.

However, for the gala, her hair looked much longer as it was down in voluminous old-Hollywood waves to fit the theme of the evening.

Comments / 0

Related
townandcountrymag.com

The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar De La Renta
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Marilyn Monroe
purewow.com

Tiffany Haddish Rocks Stunning Black-and-White Gown with a New Short 'Do

Tiffany Haddish just stole the show at the Venice International Film Festival. The ﻿Girls Trip ﻿actress rolled up to event in a Cruella de Vil-esque two-toned gown from the Christian Siriano Pre-Fall 2019 collection. The color-blocked dress featured a white bodice with a square top and a black, pleated skirt. Haddish paired the dress with black shoes from Le Silla.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Amanda Gorman, 2021 Met Gala Co-Host, Looks Stunning on the Red Carpet

Amanda Gorman is stepping onto a huge national stage once again tonight, but this one doesn't involve Joe Biden or Kamala Harris. The inaugural poet walked the red carpet of fashion's biggest night out as co-chair of the 2021 Met Gala alongside Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Timothée Chalamet, marking a first for her.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mini Dress#Met Gala#Black Leather
HollywoodLife

Sharon Stone, 63, Stuns In A Gorgeous Black Dress From Thom Browne For Met Gala — Photos

Sharon Stone turned heads at the Met Gala, wearing a black dress with white sparkles that was designed by Thom Browne. Sharon Stone has still got it, and boy did she flaunt it at the 2021 Met Gala. The 63-year-old actress stunned on the red carpet of the New York star-studded event in a gorgeous black dress from Thom Browne that had a touch of white sparkles. Sharon’s outfit also came with a matching cape, which the superstar removed before she walked up the steps at the Met.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

Billie Eilish 'Finally' Feels Free to Go Full Glam at 2021 Met Gala: See Photos

Billie Eilish is serving old Hollywood glam on the red carpet of the 2021 Vogue Met Gala, which she's co-hosting on Monday evening (Sept. 13). The dolled-up Happier Than Ever singer arrived wearing a low-cut blush pink tulle gown designed by Oscar de la Renta with an enormous train that gracefully draped over the stairs of the Met, her cropped blond hair sweetly framing her face. Her brother and songwriting partner Finneas, who was dressed head-to-toe in red, accompanied her. The 19-year-old artist's ensemble is reminiscent of her pinup look from her June 2021 Vogue cover.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Met Gala 2021 best-dressed celebrities: Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and more

The 2021 Met Gala came and went in a star-spangled blur. Best-dressed regular Sarah Jessica Parker wasn’t there; neither was Beyoncé. But stars aplenty still climbed those famous Metropolitan Museum steps for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed fête, dressed in their finest patriotic fashions. Below, the most memorable looks from Monday night’s red carpet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elite Daily

Billie Eilish's Met Gala Gown Is TOTALLY Unexpected For Her

Met Gala host Billie Eilish brought a whole new vibe to the 2021 Met Gala, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which was an incredibly fitting theme to showcase the singer’s iconic style. Alongside Timothée Chalamet, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, 19-year-old Eilish was chosen to host the major fashion event given her individualism, ability to communicate through her clothes, and her distinct references to American fashion through the years. And given Eilish’s 2021 Met Gala look, her hosting position was the right choice.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HelloGiggles

Billie Eilish Had Her Marilyn Monroe Moment on the Met Gala Carpet

There's no doubt that Billie Eilish's Met Gala gown was inspired by American icon Marilyn Monroe. From the top of her perfectly coifed blonde head to the bottoms of her feet, Eilish exuded Old Hollywood glamour on the September 13th carpet on fashion's biggest day of the year. She wore a voluminous gown—directly inspired by Monroe's 1951 Oscars gown—to take on her hosting duties at the event, and everything about the ensemble is quite literally flawless.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Billie Eilish Will Be the Youngest Met Gala Co-Chair — What Does the Coveted Role Mean?

The 2021 Met Gala is coming up on Sept. 13 — here's what Billie Eilish and fellow co-chairs Timothée Chalamet, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman will be doing. Billie Eilish will make her Met Gala debut on Sept. 13, acting as a co-chair of the iconic benefit alongside fellow Gen Z trendsetters Timothée Chalamet, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman. Ahead of event, we're breaking down how the 19-year-old singer was selected for the coveted role and what all it entails.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Rihanna announces she will be hosting Met Gala after-party: ‘If you planning a Met Ball after-party... don’t’

Rihanna has announced that she will be resuming duty as the host of the Met Gala after-party as the biggest night in fashion is set to return.With the 2021 Met Gala just days away, after the annual party was cancelled last year amid the pandemic, the 33-year-old revealed on Instagram that she has again taken hosting duties of the after-party upon herself.Sharing a photo of an invite to the event on her Instagram Stories, which reads: “Annual Gala After Party hosted by Rihanna,” and lists the event as beginning at 11pm on 13 September, the singer wrote: “If you planning...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Idaho8.com

Billie Eilish wore her Oscar de la Renta Met Gala dress on one condition

Billie Eilish stunned New York at the Met Gala on Monday night as she channeled Old Hollywood in an dramatic Oscar de la Renta gown. The evening marked the 19-year-old superstar’s first appearance at the legendary fashion event and she made sure that it was a debut no one would forget. In an example of true star power, Eilish convinced the house of Oscar de la Renta to go completely fur-free before she stepped out onto the red carpet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Billie Eilish Goes Old Hollywood Glam at the 2021 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. Billie Eilish has left her mark at the 2021 Met Gala. The Grammy-winning musician, who is a co-chair at the Met Gala, referenced old Hollywood glamour at the event’s red carpet on Monday dressed in a custom Oscar de la Renta gown. The peach-colored gown was designed with a printed tulle ombré bustier top and with an oversize tulle skirt.More from WWDPJ Tucker Gets Ready for the Met Ball in GucciMet Gala 2021 Red Carpet: All the LooksPhotos of Billie Eilish's Style Evolution “This is the first time I’ve done something in this realm at...
BEAUTY & FASHION
kmvt

Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Rihanna dazzle at Met Gala

NEW YORK (AP) — Billie Eilish went full glam in a huge peach ball gown at the pandemic-delayed Met Gala on Monday night, while fellow host of the evening Amanda Gorman was breathtaking in cobalt blue custom Vera Wang with a diamond laurel wreath in her hair. Rihanna, ever the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
75K+
Followers
9K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy