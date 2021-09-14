Ask The Expert: Everything You Need To Know About Caring For Curly Hair

Let's face it - when it comes to curly hair, we're used to asking a LOT of questions. 'how do I define my curls?', 'why do my curls feel dry?', 'how do I keep humidity at bay?'. There is so much we want to know about caring for curly, coily, kinky and afro hair at home and the answers all lie in getting to know your hair. Oh, and digesting a few top tips from hair stylist extraordinaire Vernon François too. We asked the celebrity hairstylist, educator, brand founder and global inclusivity and education advisor for Kérastase all of your most common curly hair questions and here's what he said: