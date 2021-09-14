CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google fined $177M in South Korea for allegedly blocking other smartphone operating systems

The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago

A South Korean antitrust regulator on Tuesday issued a $176.64 million fine against Google, accusing the American tech company of abusing its market dominance.

The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) issued the fine against Google on Tuesday, arguing that its contract terms with device makers was abuse of its market dominance, The Associated Press reported. The KFTC said this fine may be the ninth-largest it has ever issued.

KFTC Chairwoman Joh Sung-wook said Google has tamped down competition for the past decade by forcing electronic partners to sign “anti-fragmentation” agreements that prevent them from installing modified versions of Google's operating system.

Joh pointed to Korean electronic companies like Samsung and LG that had to sign such agreements in order to build devices in advance of Google's new operating systems. According to the AP, she specifically noted how Samsung experienced a huge setback in 2013 when it was forced by Google to abandon its plans of using a modified Google operating system on its smartwatches.

In a statement to the The Hill, Google said it plans on appealing this fine, arguing that its agreements have spurred “incredible hardware and software innovation."

“This in turn has led to greater choice, quality and a better user experience for Korean consumers,” added Google. “KFTC’s decision released today ignores these benefits, and will undermine the advantages enjoyed by consumers. Google intends to appeal the KFTC’s decision.”

This decision by South Korean authorities comes shortly after the country's government passed a law in August that prohibited companies like Google and Apple from forcing users to use their own in-app payment systems. This decision would allow developers to avoid having to pay the 30 percent commission with in-app purchases.

Apple claimed that this decision would put users at risk of fraud, undermine privacy and make managing purchases more difficult.

Updated at 11:02 p.m.

The Independent

iOS 15: Apple releases major new update for iPhone

Apple has released iOS 15, its major new update for the iPhone.The new operating system is now available to download. As usual, it can be found by opening the Settings app and clicking “general”.Eventually, Apple will encourage users to download the new update through notifications and other alerts. But it tends to give users time to download it on their own first – presumably in part to minimise the traffic on its servers, which can often slow down considerably when a major new update comes out, and can leave users waiting a long time until the update downloads.Though Apple has...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#South Korean#American#The Associated Press#Kftc Chairwoman#Lg#Ap
Variety

Sony Pictures Networks and Zee to Merge, Creating Indian Broadcast Giant

Two of the largest broadcast groups in India are to merge, it was announced on Wednesday morning local time. Publicly-listed Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited is to merge with Sony Pictures Networks India. The merged business will be headed by Zee’s Punit Goenka, but following a cash injection of $1.57 billion from Sony India’s backers, the Sony shareholders will control a 53% majority stake. The move follows years of corporate turbulence at both companies and comes at a time when the massive Indian television landscape is being transformed by vastly wider access to broadband internet and the incursion of streaming video services. Sony Pictures...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Apple, Google raise new concerns by yanking Russian app

Big Tech companies that operate around the globe have long promised to obey local laws and to protect civil rights while doing business. But when Apple and Google capitulated to Russian demands and removed a political-opposition app from their local app stores, it raised worries that two of the world's most successful companies are more comfortable bowing to undemocratic edicts — and maintaining a steady flow of profits — than upholding the rights of their users.The app in question, called Smart Voting, was a tool for organizing opposition to Russia President Vladimir Putin ahead of elections held over the...
INTERNET
BGR.com

Apple iOS 15: News, features, and more

Every year, Apple breathes new life into the iPhone with an update to iOS, the phone’s operating system. Last year, iOS 14 brought a relatively major update, with features like home screen widgets and the App Library. Then, Apple announced iOS 15. It’s set to make just as much of an impact on our daily lives. iOS 15 has officially been released to the public. That means that it has gone through months of beta testing, and is now deemed polished enough to be ready for the public. Some features have been pushed to a later date along the way, but...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple watchOS 8: Everything to know about latest Apple Watch OS

Every year at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference, the company launches a new version of the Apple Watch’s watchOS, showing off the awesome new software features that can be expected when the software is released in the fall. This year was no different. Apple’s watchOS 8 is now finally available to the public. The new operating system doesn’t necessarily represent a major overhaul for watchOS, but it does bring a number of handy new features that could make using your Apple Watch that extra bit easier. Interested in learning more? Here’s everything you need to know about watchOS 8. The best new features in...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $200 on the Gadgets of Your Dreams

Table of Contents The Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on iPads Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops Best Deals on iPhones The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Conventional wisdom used to hold that Apple didn’t need to offer discounts or host seasonal sales. Apple products were so good, and their customers so loyal, that the normal retail rules simply didn’t apply. But that’s not quite true. While the official Apple store may not host major sales events, the big box retailers that sell...
ELECTRONICS
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Google receives $177 million fine from South Korea for antitrust abuses

The Korea Fair Trade Commission has fined Google 207.4 billion Korean won or around $176.9 million for allegedly using its dominant position to force other brands to use its operating system. The antitrust regulator said that this has curtailed competition within the mobile operating system by forcing smartphone makers to sign an “anti-fragmentation agreement (AFA)” and preventing them from using operating systems that are developed by their competitors. Google of course is arguing that their compatibility program has actually spurred innovation in the Korean market.
BUSINESS
Fox News

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency ranges may...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch 7 just got announced, so the Series 6 and SE are super cheap

Big news for Apple fans! The Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch was just announced, with some interesting upgrades from previous versions. The Series 7 didn’t get a major redesign, but it does feature a new curved edge display. The Retina screen is 20% larger than its previous iteration, and the crack-resistant crystal cover is 50% thicker than before. The larger screen can now show 50% more text and even a full keyboard, making answering texts on the fly even easier.
ELECTRONICS
Design Taxi

Google Fined $177M In South Korea For Monopoly Over Android OS

It was announced on Tuesday that a South Korean antitrust regulator has imposed a ₩207 billion (US$176.64 million) on Google. On Tuesday, the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) revealed that the company was abusing its dominant position in the market to block customized versions of its Android OS. Google’s case...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

South Korean antitrust regulator fines Google $177M for abusing market dominance

The U.S. tech company has restricted market competition by prohibiting local smartphone makers like Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics from customizing their Android OS, through Google’s anti-fragmentation agreements (AFA), according to the antitrust regulator statement. Under the AFA, smartphone developers are not allowed to install or develop “Android forks”, modified...
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

Google plans Korea fine challenge

Google dismissed accusations from South Korea’s competition watchdog that it forced smartphone makers to use its Android OS, telling Mobile World Live (MWL) it intends to appeal a KRW207.4 billion ($177.4 million) fine issued by the authority today (14 September). The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) stated Google stifled competition...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

South Korea hits Google with $177 million fine for blocking Android alternatives

South Korea’s antitrust watchdog will fine Google nearly $177 million for using its dominant market position to prohibit other companies from building out alternatives to its Android operating system. The order Tuesday from the Korea Fair Trade Commission is the latest in a series of regulatory efforts attempting to rein...
CELL PHONES
