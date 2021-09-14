If California Governor Newsom Is Voted Out Of Office Today, The Cannabis Industry Could Suffer
On Tuesday, California voters will decide whether Governor Gavin Newsom will continue his first term or be removed from office through a recall vote. If Gavin loses his position as governor, the decision is bound to have a tremendous impact on California's future, with consequences likely to be felt in nearly every sphere across the country's most populous state…and cannabis is no exception.www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0