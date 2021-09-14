CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

If California Governor Newsom Is Voted Out Of Office Today, The Cannabis Industry Could Suffer

On Tuesday, California voters will decide whether Governor Gavin Newsom will continue his first term or be removed from office through a recall vote. If Gavin loses his position as governor, the decision is bound to have a tremendous impact on California's future, with consequences likely to be felt in nearly every sphere across the country's most populous state…and cannabis is no exception.

NBC San Diego

California Moves Closer to Decriminalizing Psychedelic Drugs

California legalized medical marijuana 25 years ago when voters approved an initiative that eventually helped to overturn cannabis prohibition in all but three states today. The legalization movement that brought upmarket marijuana shops to Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco is now focused on psychedelic drugs. A voter initiative to decriminalize magic mushrooms was recently approved for signature-gathering, and a legislative proposal is set to be considered next year.
California Governor Newsom Beats Back Recall Challenge

LOS ANGELES - California voters have rejected a move to unseat their governor in a recall election, a rarely used provision of direct democracy in some 20 U.S. states. As the ballot count continued Wednesday, nearly two-thirds of voters had rejected the recall effort, and Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, turned back 46 challengers in an election where former President Donald Trump was an unseen player.
Governor Newsom defeats recall and remains in office

Governor Newsom was successful at beating a recall aimed at getting him out of office early. He called the victory a win for women’s rights, science, and other liberal issues. The question asked if residents wanted Newsom recalled, and two thirds of voters chose “no.”. Had he been recalled, it...
California votes to keep Newsom

Gov. Gavin Newsom survived a spirited recall effort Tuesday evening and said he was “humbled” and “grateful” for voters who threw their support behind “all those things we hold dear as Californians.”. As early returns were released Tuesday night, the question of whether Newsom should be recalled was met with...
California has lowest COVID case rate in the nation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that California now has the lowest coronavirus case rate in the nation . Figures compiled late last week show weekly cases in California have dropped 32% from one month ago, due to the state's success in controlling the highly contagious delta variant.
California stimulus checks sent today: What to know about the $600, $1,100 payments

While a fourth stimulus check isn't on the table for Americans this year, California isn't holding back on additional relief aid for its residents. Today, a batch of Golden State Stimulus II payments arrived in bank accounts across California. The first round -- amounting to 600,000 payments -- went out on Aug. 27; today's batch is much larger, with at least 2 million Californians receiving the benefit.
