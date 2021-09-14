CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Jurgen Klopp almost turned off the TV before Liverpool’s 2005 Istanbul comeback

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kdHB1_0bvfHgID00

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he almost switched off at half-time of the club’s famous Champions League final comeback against AC Milan in 2005.

The German is grateful he chose to stick with the game with the Reds 3-0 down after 45 minutes as he was able to witness “one of the biggest football sensations ever”.

While Wednesday’s visit of the Italian club – their first to Anfield – is not of the same stature it kicks off a Champions League group which also contains Atletico Madrid, who knocked out Liverpool two seasons ago, and Porto.

It is only the third meeting of the two sides, the only previous times being finals two years apart, so it does feel like a special occasion, particularly with fans back inside the ground, and stirs up memories of that fateful encounter 16 years ago.

“At that time I was neither an AC Milan or Liverpool supporter watching the Champions League final and after 3-0, with all the things said before about Milan being the favourites, it looked like the game was decided,” said Klopp.

“I was thinking about not watching the second half because everyone in the world apart from the few people in the Liverpool dressing room thought this game might be decided.

“And then it became one of the biggest football sensations ever and I was really happy that I didn’t switch the telly off and I watched the whole game.”

The quality of opposition Liverpool face over the next three months has added some much-needed lustre to the Champions League group stages, which are often something of a procession.

Numerous uncompetitive or uninteresting matches convinced Uefa there needed to be significant change to the format but Klopp disagrees.

“This is the strongest group we’ve had since I’ve been at Liverpool. In 2013 when I was at Dortmund, I had the Champions League group of Man City, Real Madrid and Ajax – all champions and us, a proper group,” he added.

It became one of the biggest football sensations ever and I was really happy that I didn't switch the telly off and I watched the whole game

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on the 2005 final

“It keeps out two really good teams from the knockout stages and will deliver one really strong team to the Europa League. I never understand when people talk about changes in the Champions League, it is just not my thing. I like it how it is.

“This group shows there are no games where people think ‘Do we really want to watch that?’. The group will be exciting from the first to the last second. I can’t see any kind of early decisions made in this group and that keeps us on our toes.

“It is exactly what we wanted and now we are here and we play Milan here, we play then Atletico and then Porto.

“Unbelievable stadiums and crowds with passionate fan bases, exactly how you want football. That’s what we want and now we have to deal with it.”

Liverpool will be missing forward Roberto Firmino, with a hamstring injury, and midfielder Harvey Elliott, who has undergone surgery on the ankle dislocation he sustained in Sunday’s 3-0 win at Leeds.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Zlatan Ibrahimovic considers himself 'the best player in the world' and the equal of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as veteran striker insists 'I have nothing less than them'... despite never winning the Champions League or Ballon d'Or

Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes he should be considered the equal of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the debate over the world's greatest player. The 39-year-old Swedish striker, still going strong at AC Milan, has enjoyed a hugely successful career at nine clubs in seven countries, scoring 502 goals. Yet despite...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Liverpool 'are plotting a move for Borussia Dortmund and England starlet Jude Bellingham in a club record £80m deal'... with teen sensation 'Jurgen Klopp's No 1 target' as they look to fend off Man United

Liverpool are plotting a move for Borussia Dortmund and England sensation Jude Bellingham in a club record £80million deal, according to reports. Bellingham, aged just 18, has dazzled in the Bundesliga with Dortmund after leaving Birmingham, but may be set for a move back to England next summer. The Daily...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool preparing for high-intensity challenge posed by Leeds, says Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has focused on preparing his side for the high-intensity challenge posed by Leeds as he gets ready for his first experience of a fan-filled Elland Road.Both matches last season against Marcelo Bielsa’s side were tough encounters; the Reds prevailing in a thrilling 4-3 opening-day home victory against the Premier League newcomers before being held to a 1-1 draw in the run-in which looked to have dented their top-four hopes.Klopp has been working on a plan to combat Leeds’ pressure game but with so little time to do so with the full squad because of the international...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp: FIFA World Cup plan 'all about money'

Jurgen Klopp has said that FIFA's plan to reshape the football calendar and stage a World Cup every two years is "all about money" and fails to consider the impact on the players who the Liverpool manager describes as "the most important ingredient." A FIFA feasibility study into biennial World...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Harvey Elliott
Person
Jurgen Klopp
chatsports.com

Jurgen Klopp puts Liverpool fans' minds at rest by confirming Virgil van Dijk is '100 per cent' fit after limping off with ankle injury in Holland's win over Turkey

Jurgen Klopp has delivered the news all Liverpool fans wanted to hear by confirming that Virgil van Dijk is fully fit after his spell on international duty. Hearts were in mouths on Merseyside as van Dijk appeared to suffer an ankle injury and limping off in Holland's 6-1 thrashing of Turkey on Tuesday night.
PREMIER LEAGUE
washingtonnewsday.com

The striker’s admiration for Jurgen Klopp and the manager’s response to Kylian Mbappé’s transfer to Liverpool.

The striker’s admiration for Jurgen Klopp and the manager’s response to Kylian Mbappé’s transfer to Liverpool. Liverpool have been connected with Kylian Mbappé, the French international superstar. The PSG striker has one year left on his contract and was linked with a summer transfer to Real Madrid. After a rapid...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Slams Gareth Southgate's Decision To Play Trent Alexander-Arnold In Midfield

Jurgen Klopp has questioned Gareth Southgate's decision to play Trent Alexander-Arnold in central midfield for England. In the 4-0 World Cup qualifying win over Andorra on Sunday, Alexander-Arnold was slotted into midfield alongside Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham. Chelsea defender Reece James and Atletico Madrid's Kieran...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Istanbul#Ac Milan#German#Italian#Anfield#The Champions League#Real Madrid#The Europa League
washingtonnewsday.com

On Beat The Chasers, a Liverpool supporter was left red-faced after answering Jurgen Klopp’s question incorrectly.

On Beat The Chasers, a Liverpool supporter was left red-faced after answering Jurgen Klopp’s question incorrectly. On Beat The Chasers, one LFC supporter was left red-faced after answering a Jurgen Klopp question incorrectly. When Paul from County Tyrone in Northern Ireland took on the Chasers in the ITV1 quiz, he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
The Independent

Harvey Elliott: Jurgen Klopp awaiting update after Liverpool midfielder’s ankle surgery

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is awaiting an update after youngster Harvey Elliott underwent surgery on his dislocated ankle.The 18-year-old was carried off on a stretcher during the 3-0 win at Leeds on Sunday with the serious injury and had an operation on Tuesday.“I spoke to him the night after the game and he was in the best possible place at that moment,” said Klopp. “Today he is in London and will have surgery today. We all wait for news from that.”Elliott’s team-mates were clearly disturbed by the seriousness of the injury at the time but they have all rallied round since.“What happened with Harvey made me sad. It’s difficult to deal with that when you’re on the pitch,” said goalkeeper Alisson Becker.“All the players have a big role to support him, we need to do our best in this time.”
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

252K+
Followers
112K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy