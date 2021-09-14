Daily Log 9.13.2021

Cambridge Police Daily Log: September 13th, 2021

Type #

Date & Time

Info

09/13/202100:06

INCIDENT 21006638

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police were approached for a larceny on Massachusetts Avenue.

09/13/202109:12

INCIDENT 21006639

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

LEXINGTON AVE

A Cambridge resident contacted Cambridge Police Teleserve to report their bicycle as stolen. A report was taken.

09/13/202111:37

INCIDENT 21006641

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

FRANKLIN ST

A Cambridge resident contacted Cambridge Police Teleserve to report their bicycle as stolen.

09/13/202111:46

INCIDENT 21006643

CREDIT CARD FRAUD OVER $1200 C266 S37C(E)

HARVEY ST

A Cambridge resident contacted Cambridge Police Teleserve to report credit card fraud.

09/13/202111:49

INCIDENT 21006642

RICHDALE AVE

Officers responded to the area of Richdale Avenue for the recovery of a motor vehicle.

09/13/202113:04

INCIDENT 21006644

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

HAWTHORNE PK

A Cambridge resident contacted Cambridge Police Teleserve to report two of his bicycles as stolen.

09/13/202113:30

INCIDENT 21006645

MISC. REPORT TYPE

WEBSTER AVE

A resident of Webster Avenue was injured while walking on Webster Avenue. The victim was struck by a ladder that was being passed over the fence of a private home onto the sidewalk. The victim sustained minor facial injuries and will seek further medical treatment.

09/13/202113:52

INCIDENT 21006648

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

SECOND ST

A Cambridge resident from Second Street contacted CPD to report his parked motor vehicle was struck by another motor vehicle around 1:30 p.m. The operator of a suspect vehicle and fled the scene after striking the vehicle.

09/13/202114:14

INCIDENT 21006649

VANDALIZE PROPERTY C266 S126A

CAMBRIDGE ST

A manager at a bank reports that a suspect entered an ATM at Cambridge Street early Sunday morning and defecated, urinated and attempted to use drugs.

09/13/202114:58

INCIDENT 21006646

LARCENY FROM PERSON C266 S25

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

A Cambridge resident came to the Central Square substation to file a police report.

09/13/202115:33

INCIDENT 21006652

ASSAULT C265 S13A

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police was dispatched for a disturbance in the block of 2000 Massachusetts Avenue.

09/13/202117:16

INCIDENT 21006655

A&B ON +60/DISABLED WITH INJURY C265 S13K

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police responded to an assault and battery in progress at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Pearl Street.

09/13/202118:42

INCIDENT 21006657

MISC. REPORT TYPE

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

An Everett Street resident contacted the Cambridge Police to report a suspicious male in the Porter Square area.

09/13/202119:01

INCIDENT 21006658

B&E MV / BOAT NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16

PUTNAM AVE

A Putnam Avenue resident reports that an unknown person(s) broke into their vehicle overnight and stole more than $100 in cash and an iPhone 11.

09/13/202120:34

INCIDENT 21006660

TELEPHONE CALLS, ANNOYING C269 S14A

LAMBERT ST

A Lambert Street resident contacted the Cambridge Police to report he has been receiving annoying and harassing phone calls from a family member.

09/13/202121:15

INCIDENT 21006661

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

PEARL ST

A Pearl Street resident contacted the Cambridge Police to report her bicycle was stolen sometime during the past weekend.

09/13/202122:04

INCIDENT 21006662

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

CAMBRIDGEPARK DR

Units responded for a larceny report.

09/13/202122:56

INCIDENT 21006668

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police responded to a Boston hospital for a past assault report.

09/13/202123:22

INCIDENT 21006665

MISC. REPORT TYPE

BINNEY ST

An employee working at Binney Street business observed a suspicious person on the first level of the parking garage. This suspect may have entered an unlocked company van and fled when confronted. Nothing appeared to be missing from the van and he did not observe the suspect carrying any items.