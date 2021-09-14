CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Why Oracle Shares Are Falling Today

By Adam Eckert
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) is trading lower Tuesday after the company announced worse-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2022 revenue results. Oracle reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.03 per share, which beat the estimate of 97 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $9.7 billion, which came in below the estimate of $9.77 billion and represented a 4% increase year-over-year.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Bargain Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 5 Years

The booming semiconductor demand and the proliferation of 5G networks will be long-term catalysts for Applied Materials and Cirrus Logic. Applied Materials' impressive growth is set to continue as its major customers are ramping up their investments in chipmaking capacity. Cirrus Logic stands to gain big from 5G smartphones thanks...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Investors React To Conformis' Annual Sales Guidance Update

Conformis Inc (NASDAQ: CFMS) stock is down after the Q3 revenue update ahead of the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit. Related Link: Conformis Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates On Higher Volumes And Royalties, License Revenue. The Company has experienced higher than expected levels of deferred and rescheduled knee...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Verrica Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) shares are trading lower after the company announced the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter regarding its New Drug Application for VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum. Verrica Pharmaceuticals' stock has been falling Tuesday, down 16.37% to a price of $10.06. Tuesday the stock has been...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Moderna Shares Are Rising

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are trading higher by 3.5% at $438.00 as investors watch for signs of progress on booster shot policy. Moderna last week released a statement detailing incremental data from the Phase 3 COVE study suggested waning immunity a year after the first two doses — a supporting argument in favor of a booster dose... Read More.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Safra Catz
Benzinga

Why FedEx Stock Is Trading Lower After-Hours Tuesday

Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) are trading lower following the release of their Q1 earnings report which missed on EPS and beat on revenue. The company reported adjusted EPS at $4.37, missing the $5.00 analyst consensus with reported sales at $22B, beating the expectations of $21.91B. Management attributed an...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Activision Blizzard Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) is trading lower Tuesday following reports that the Securities and Exchange Commision has subpoenaed the company related to recent discrimination claims. "Federal securities regulators have launched a wide-ranging investigation into Activision Blizzard, including how the videogame-publishing giant handled employees’ allegations of sexual misconduct and workplace...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flickr#Software#Oracle Corp Lrb#Orcl#Saas
Benzinga

Why Are Dermata Therapeutics Shares Trading Higher Today?

Brookline has initiated Dermata Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: DRMA) coverage with a Buy rating and $14 price target. Analyst Kumaraguru Raja sees an upside of almost 164%. Dermata's pipeline includes DMT310, a once-weekly topical product for acne, psoriasis & rosacea, and DMT410 for the topical treatment of skin diseases and conditions treated with multiple injections of botulinum toxin.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What is the target price for Nexters (GDEV) stock?

There are no upcoming dividends for Nexters. Nexters’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on September 22, 2021. There is no upcoming split for Nexters. What sector and industry does Nexters (GDEV) operate in?. A. Nexters is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oracle
MarketWatch

Cracker Barrel shares drop after profit and revenue misses

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. shares fell 6.1% in Tuesday premarket trading after the retail/restaurant chain reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue that missed expectations. Net income totaled $36.4 million, or $1.53, up from $25.1 million, or $1.05 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $2.25 missed the FactSet consensus for $2.33. Revenue totaled $784.4 million, up from $495.1 million but below the FactSet consensus of $794.7 million. Restaurant comp growth was 53.5% versus last year and retail comps were up 74.8%. The FactSet consensus was for restaurant comp growth of 62.4% and retail comps of 54.7%. Compared with 2019, revenue was just below $787.1 million reported for the same period that year, restaurant comps were down 6.8% and retail comps were up 18.2%. Cracker Barrel approved a share repurchase program of $100 million, and approved a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share, payable on November 9, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 22, 2021. Cracker Barrel stock is up 5.3% for the year to date while the benchmark S&P 500 index has gained 16% for the period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Fortinet Has More Upside, Even After 100% Rally YTD

Fortinet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FTNT) strong execution is likely to continue in coming years, according to Stifel. The Fortinet Analyst: Adam Borg initiated coverage of Fortinet with a Buy rating and a target price of $355. The Fortinet Thesis: Despite the recent rally year to date, the stock valuation remains attractive, given...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Snap Shares Trading In A Bullish Pattern: Here's What Could Happen Next

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares traded sharply higher Tuesday, experiencing high volatility as the company looks to be rebounding from the market sell-off Monday. Snap closed up 6% at $76.08. Snap Daily Chart Analysis. Shares broke above resistance and now look to be consolidating in what technical traders call a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Lennar

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. On any given day, the show will...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
74K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy