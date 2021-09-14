Why Oracle Shares Are Falling Today

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. shares fell 6.1% in Tuesday premarket trading after the retail/restaurant chain reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue that missed expectations. Net income totaled $36.4 million, or $1.53, up from $25.1 million, or $1.05 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $2.25 missed the FactSet consensus for $2.33. Revenue totaled $784.4 million, up from $495.1 million but below the FactSet consensus of $794.7 million. Restaurant comp growth was 53.5% versus last year and retail comps were up 74.8%. The FactSet consensus was for restaurant comp growth of 62.4% and retail comps of 54.7%. Compared with 2019, revenue was just below $787.1 million reported for the same period that year, restaurant comps were down 6.8% and retail comps were up 18.2%. Cracker Barrel approved a share repurchase program of $100 million, and approved a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share, payable on November 9, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 22, 2021. Cracker Barrel stock is up 5.3% for the year to date while the benchmark S&P 500 index has gained 16% for the period.

