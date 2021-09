By Gabriel Zucman and Emmanuel Saez, University of California, Berkeley Demanding tax increases on the rich is back in fashion – both in the corridors of the House of Representatives and on the red carpet of the Met Gala. The House Ways and Means Committee outlined plans on Sept. 13, 2021, to move the top […] The post ‘Tax the rich?’ Democrats’ plans will barely dent long slide away from progressive taxation appeared first on Virginia Mercury.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO