Sebastian Vettel: Aston Martin want former F1 champion to stay on next season

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

Aston Martin are reportedly keen for Sebastian Vettel to extend his contract with the Formula One team and remain with them for the 2022 season.

The four-time F1 champion must decide in the coming weeks whether he will exercise his option to continue with Aston Martin next year, and team owner Lawrence Stroll has said he expects an answer from Vettel “imminently”.

Vettel, who won his four F1 titles with Red Bull consecutively between 2010 and 2013, joined Aston Martin from Ferrari at the start of this season.

The German, who struggled in his five years with Ferrari, has had a middling campaign with his new team but achieved a second-place finish at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in June.

Vettel, 34, has become increasingly involved in environmental causes, which Stroll said has “no bearing whatsoever on our strong and ongoing desire for him to continue to drive for us in Formula One”, per the BBC .

Next season’s driver line-ups at all the major teams have been confirmed, leaving Vettel with few options if he is to leave Aston Martin.

Other than Vettel’s own seat, the only positions yet to be confirmed ahead of 2022 are the second seat at Alfa Romeo and Haas’ drivers.

