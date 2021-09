As any cross-country drive will tell you, the US has a lot of farmland. In 2019, America’s farms produced nearly 1.9 billion bushels of wheat from 47.8 million acres of farmland. And that’s just wheat. America’s most common crop, corn, is grown on 82.5 million acres. That’s a whole lot of land, and there are a whole lot of diesel-burning tractors and farm implements out there doing all the harvesting, churning out harmful carbon emissions as they do. Deciding that there had to be a better way, Ideanomics’ Solectrac brand began developing some seriously capable, zero-emission electric tractors to clean up the farming sector — that’s the plan, anyway, and I recently had the chance to sit down with Solectrac’s CEO, Mani Iyer, to talk about it.

INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO