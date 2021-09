The girls came out with a slow start, losing the first set. The second set, they fought hard to pull out with a win. Leading in the third set, the Pioneers fought hard but came up short, losing by 2. This was the best all around the girls have played this season. Leading the Pioneers tonight, Maddy Jones with 8 kills and 3 aces Kayleigh Fodge with 12 assists, and Lauryn Winsett with 5 aces.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO