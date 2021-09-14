CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newly revealed emails add to 'growing body of evidence' that Trump was aware of coronavirus threat early on

Email exchanges obtained by the House's select subcommittee on the COVID-19 pandemic "add to the growing body of evidence that the Trump administration knew the significant risk posed by the coronavirus but failed to execute an effective strategy to reduce the loss of American lives," Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) wrote in a letter to former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro on Tuesday, per The Washington Post.

