Thirty-two games have been played in the 2021 NFL season, and ... are we really sure which teams are good and which are bad? There are 18 1-1 teams, including the New Orleans Saints, who looked fantastic in Week 1 and then only scored 7 points in a Week 2 loss, and the Green Bay Packers, who got their doors blown off in Week 1 before a Week 2 bounce-back. There are seven 0-2 teams, all of which have shown major flaws so far. That means there are seven 2-0 teams -- three in the NFL West alone -- including the surprising Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO