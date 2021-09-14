CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Predicting the Risk for Fragility Fractures in People With HIV

By Trenton Straube
 7 days ago
People living with HIV are more likely than their HIV-negative counterparts to experience fragility fractures, which occur as a result of minimal force and are often a sign of osteoporosis, or weakened bones. But what are the HIV-related risk factors, and can the likelihood of fragility fractures be measured? A $2.4 million grant from the National Institutes of Health will help two researchers at the Yale School of Medicine and the Yale School of Nursing develop a tool to assess the likelihood that a person with HIV will experience such fractures within a year.

