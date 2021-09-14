Predicting the Risk for Fragility Fractures in People With HIV

There are many unknown things about the Covid-19 virus that scientists need to discover. Whenever a new virus emerges, it takes time to study its possible impact, vaccines’ effectiveness, and ways to eradicate it, if possible. In August, the FDA fully approved the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, and other pharmaceutical companies have already sent their data and are waiting for full approval. Recent studies show that the two mRNA vaccines used in the U.S against the Covid-19 virus are 89% effective against infections that could lead to hospitalizations and 91% effective against infections that may lead to emergency care.

