Pew's new global survey of climate change attitudes finds promising trends but deep divides

By Kate T. Luong
Norwalk Hour
 8 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Kate T. Luong, George Mason University; Ed Maibach, George Mason University, and John Kotcher, George Mason University. (THE CONVERSATION) People’s views about climate change, from how worried they are about it affecting them to...

www.thehour.com

