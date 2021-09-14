CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Penn State players that Auburn fans should be looking for Saturday

By Dave Hooker
saturdaydownsouth.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not the Iron Bowl, but it’s very intriguing. Auburn travels to Happy Valley, Pa., on Saturday to play Penn State in what could be the best game in college football this weekend. The Tigers have shown several signs of buying in to first-year Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin’s system. Everything seems to be falling in place. Auburn is 2-0. They have beaten their opponents by a combined score of 122-10. Quarterback Bo Nix looks like Clark Kent after he changed clothes. Everything is good on The Plains.

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Auburn football opponent preview: Penn State offense

Averaging 30 points per football game after wins over Wisconsin and Ball State to open the 2021 season, Penn State’s offense will present the Auburn defense its toughest test to date when the two teams tangle on Saturday night in Beaver Stadium. Led by quarterback Sean Clifford and explosive wide receiver Jahan Dotson, the Nittany Lions have produced four plays of more than 40 yards this season so limiting those opportunities is a big focus for Coach Derek Mason’s defense this week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Clayton News Daily

No. 10 Penn State holds on to defeat No. 22 Auburn

Sean Clifford threw two touchdown passes Saturday as No. 10 Penn State topped No. 22 Auburn 28-20 in an exciting non-conference matchup in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions (3-0) led throughout the second half, but the Tigers (2-1) drove to the Penn State 2 in the waning minutes. On fourth down, Bo Nix's pass fell incomplete to Kobe Hudson, who got tangled up with Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker, but no flags were thrown.
AUBURN, GA
IrishBreakdown

Game Prediction: #22 Auburn at #10 Penn State

The SEC and Big Ten have a big showdown on Saturday night in what could be the best game of the weekend. The winner will get bragging rights between what is arguably the two best conferences in college football. Auburn (2-0) jumped into the Top 25 after absolutely destroying Akron...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Local News

Penn State turns back Auburn to remain undefeated

STATE COLLEGE >> James Franklin called the atmosphere for White Out game at Beaver Stadium special many times in the week leading up to Saturday night’s Penn State-Auburn clash. And the 109,958 in the stands would attest to that. The 10th-ranked Nittany Lions, though, relied on their sturdy defense and...
AUBURN, PA
The Spun

Report: Arrest Warrant Issued For Football Coach Carl Pelini

An arrest warrant was reportedly issued for Youngstown (Ohio) Cardinal Mooney High School head football coach Carl Pelini on Monday, according to a report by 21 WFMJ-TV in Youngstown, Ohio. Pelini is being charged with domestic violence. He is not currently in custody. According to a police report, officers responded...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
The Spun

Alabama Football Player Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

An Alabama football player was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning. According to reports out of Tuscaloosa, Crimson Tide linebacker Quandarrius Robinson was arrested on DUI charges. Alabama’s Rivals.com site, BamaInsider, reported the news:. Alabama linebacker Quandarrius Robinson was involved in a car wreck in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Sunday morning and...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Viral Cheerleaders Video

The two best moments from college football’s Week 2 slate came from a cat’s near-death fall at Hard Rock Stadium and a viral video from Florida State’s cheerleading squad – seriously. That’s what makes college football great, when you think about it. Sure, the games are awesome, but everything that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Alabama’s “Biggest Challenger”

The reigning national-champion Alabama Crimson Tide continued its dominance into the 2021 season — routing No. 14 Miami 44-13 in their season opener. While it may look like there’s no team equipped to compete with the unstoppable force that is the Bama football program, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one team has a shot.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Scott Frost hammered on social media after stunning admission in Monday press conference

If Nebraska head coach Scott Frost wanted to show that he was still the man for the job at his alma mater, then the 2021 season didn’t get off to a great start. The former Cornhuskers quarterback returned to Lincoln ahead of the 2018 season as the university sought to turn the page from the Mike Riley era. So far, it hasn’t been a good return on investment as Frost has struggled to a 12-21 record, including a 9-18 mark in the Big Ten.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 1 Major Program Might Be Fading

The recruitment of five-star quarterback prospect Arch Manning continues to heat up. Manning, the son of Cooper and the nephew of Peyton and Eli, is the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class. He’s already received scholarship offers from several major programs. The Isidore Newman prospect has scheduled visits to...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE

