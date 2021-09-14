Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (09/14/21)

Active weather overnight has since weakened and moved off to our east. Cloud cover is lingering this morning and this will be the case as we head throughout the day. We stay mostly dry today with just a slight chance for a spotty shower. Highs today will reach the low to mid 80s. A warm front is stalling and then slowly moving northward as we head throughout today. As this warm front moves northward, unsettled weather returns to the Twin Tiers. Overnight, showers and thunderstorms move into the Twin Tiers as that warm front moves northward. All of the Twin Tiers is under a marginal risk (a 1 out of 5) to see potentially an isolated strong to severe storm. The main timing is this evening and a portion of the overnight. Small hail, damaging winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning are all possible with any strong to severe thunderstorm. Lows overnight fall into the upper 60s. Unsettled weather sticks around for Wednesday as a cold front moves through. Cloud cover holds throughout the morning on Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms moving in during the early afternoon and sticking around until early evening. For Wednesday, Chemung, Steuben, and Schuyler county are under a marginal risk (a 1 out 5) and part of Bradford and Tioga (PA) county are under a slight risk (a 2 out of 5) to see strong to severe thunderstorms. After the cold front passes during the evening hours on Wednesday, gradual clearing will occur as a cooler drier air mass moves into the region. Temperatures on Wednesday rise to near 80.