CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (09/14/21)

By Nick Guzzo
WETM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActive weather overnight has since weakened and moved off to our east. Cloud cover is lingering this morning and this will be the case as we head throughout the day. We stay mostly dry today with just a slight chance for a spotty shower. Highs today will reach the low to mid 80s. A warm front is stalling and then slowly moving northward as we head throughout today. As this warm front moves northward, unsettled weather returns to the Twin Tiers. Overnight, showers and thunderstorms move into the Twin Tiers as that warm front moves northward. All of the Twin Tiers is under a marginal risk (a 1 out of 5) to see potentially an isolated strong to severe storm. The main timing is this evening and a portion of the overnight. Small hail, damaging winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning are all possible with any strong to severe thunderstorm. Lows overnight fall into the upper 60s. Unsettled weather sticks around for Wednesday as a cold front moves through. Cloud cover holds throughout the morning on Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms moving in during the early afternoon and sticking around until early evening. For Wednesday, Chemung, Steuben, and Schuyler county are under a marginal risk (a 1 out 5) and part of Bradford and Tioga (PA) county are under a slight risk (a 2 out of 5) to see strong to severe thunderstorms. After the cold front passes during the evening hours on Wednesday, gradual clearing will occur as a cooler drier air mass moves into the region. Temperatures on Wednesday rise to near 80.

www.mytwintiers.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finger Lakes#Heavy Rain#Bradford
Camano Island (WA) Weather Channel

Camano Island Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Camano Island: Monday, September 20: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight; Tuesday, September 21: Chance of Light Rain; Wednesday, September 22: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday,
CAMANO ISLAND, WA
WETM

Forecast Discussion (09/21/21) AM: Dry today but showers and storms return tomorrow

Today starts off with some cloud cover moving into the Twin Tiers. We will continue to deal with building cloud cover as we head throughout the day. An area of high pressure sits to the northeast of us and is allowing for us to stay dry for another day. Out to our west is a cold front. This cold front is slow moving, so today we are just dealing with the cloud cover ahead of the front before showers and storms work their way in for Wednesday. Today, highs reach the low to mid 70s. Tonight, we see temperatures drop into the low 60s. Cloud cover continues to increase as we head throughout the overnight hours and some showers are possible during the late overnight hours as that cold front slowly advances into our area. Wednesday is when we start to really deal with the chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms. Due to the slow motion of the cold front, we hold onto shower chances throughout the night on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday reach into the mid 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Roy (WA) Weather Channel

Roy Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Roy: Monday, September 20: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, September 21: Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight; Wednesday, September 22: Slight chance of light
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Forecast Discussion 9/21/21 PM: Rainfall likely midweek

Turning mostly cloudy Tuesday as moisture moves into the region. Stray light shower for the evening, then chance for spotty showers late overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Low pressure moves into the Ohio Valley Wednesday, then pushes into the Great Lakes Thursday with an associated cold front moving through our area. Moisture continues to stream into our region with occasional showers through Wednesday. Limited instability also present, so an isolated thunderstorm is possible. Pockets of heavy rainfall possible, as well. Mainly cloudy and breezy for the afternoon. Highs into the low to mid 70s. Occasional showers stick around for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
Roy (WA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Roy

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Roy: Tuesday, September 21: Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight; Wednesday, September 22: Slight chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy
ROY, WA
WETM

Flash Flood Watch issued for portions of the Northern Tier

Flash Flood Watch issued for portions of the Northern Tier. …FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT…. The National Weather Service in State College has issued a:. Flash Flood Watch for a portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Juniata,...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy