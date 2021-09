BYU opened their season with a 24-16 win over Arizona. The final score to the game is probably closer than the actual game was, but Arizona definitely surprised BYU with their ability to prevent the Cougars from pulling away. Utah opened their season with a 40-17 win over FCS Weber State. The Utes were certainly not at their best during their opener, but the game was never in question and Utah controlled throughout.

