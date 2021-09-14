5 spine-tingling horror podcasts to get you in the Halloween spirit

Through Oct. 31 (select nights) Mazes will feature the Bride of Frankenstein, Michael Myers, "The Exorcist," "The Haunting of Hill House," and "The Curse of Pandora's Box" Halloween Horror Nights: Encountering The Bride of Frankenstein, Michael Myers, Regan from "The Exorcist," the walkers of "The Walking Dead," the spectral residents of "The Haunting of Hill House," and the roaming characters from "The Ultimate Purge," all over a single night? That's happening over several spooky evenings, starting on Sept. 9, at Universal Studios Hollywood. After a year off, this major player in the monstrous maze scene is back, as is one of its central features, a trip to the backlot on the Terror Tram. The final night of the 2021 run? Why Oct. 31, of course.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO