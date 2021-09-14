CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maya Rudolph Makes History At The Emmys

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaya Rudolph has made Emmy history. She is now the second Black woman to win back-to-back acting Emmys in the same category. At last night’s Creative Arts Emmys, Rudolph won her second consecutive guest comedy actress Emmy for her performance ons Saturday Night Live. This year it was for a variety of guest appearances on SNL, including her hilarious portrayal as Beyonce. Last year it was for her Vice President Kamala Harris impression.

