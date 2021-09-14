TCL won’t be releasing its Galaxy Z Flip 3 competitor anytime soon

Foldable phones are all the rage these days, so it should come as no surprise that Chinese tech brand TCL is looking to join in on the craze. We’ve already seen prototypes of the company’s rollable and foldable displays, and the company announced at this year’s CES that a foldable/rollable smartphone would be launched sometime this year. Now, TCL has confirmed that it axed its plans to enter the foldable market this year and that its entry has been postponed by at least a year.