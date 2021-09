In the wake of the uncertain US presidential elections bleak condition and the COVID-19 of the fiat, the market makes investors want to put their money into Bitcoin,. Bitcoin continues to trend toward high prices. There are a variety of factors that continue to drive BTC to increase in value which has led to it breaking through the major resistance level and boosting investors’ confidence that its value will continue to climb higher. In a report within Investopedia on the 5th of November in 2020.

CURRENCIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO