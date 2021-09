As a huge fan of Borderlands (particularly Borderlands 2), the upcoming Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands looks like all the fantastical I could really ask for from a Borderlands game. Not only does it expand upon the fantastic DLC that was Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep, but the idea of a fantasy world with guns has always been a personal favorite concept of mine. We hadn’t seen much as far as gameplay goes though. That is, until today. At the September 2021 PlayStation Showcase today, Gearbox unveiled the first gameplay trailer for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, alongside attaching a release date of March 25, 2022. You can roll for initiative and check out the gameplay below!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO