Last night was fashion’s biggest event. The Met Gala that typically takes place on the first Monday of May, was rescheduled to last night due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual event welcomed some of the world’s biggest names in entertainment, fashion, and more. Of course, the Latinos showed up and showed out at last night’s Met.

Keep scrolling to see some the stunning fashion looks from our favorite Latinos.

Jennifer Lopez Jenny from the Block wowed photographers with her western-inspired look at last night’s Met.

Maluma Maluma posed in a red leather fringed suit that had bedazzled embellishments on its trim.

Eiza González Eiza González stunned in a red halter-style gown with a high slit.

Camila Cabello The ‘Cinderella’ actress oozed coolness in an all-purple ensemble complete with sequins and feathers.

Anitta ‘The Girl from Rio’ looked sexy in a black dress.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Cortez made a political statement in her white gown at last night’s fashion event.

Rosalía The singer turned heads in an elaborate red gown.