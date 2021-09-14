CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transfusion Independence With Momelotinib Could Inform Treatment Decisions in Myelofibrosis

By Jessica Hergert
onclive.com
 7 days ago

The investigational JAK inhibitor momelotinib is effective at treating anemia in patients with myelofibrosis, resulting in improved rates of transfusion independence compared with ruxolitinib. The investigational JAK inhibitor momelotinib is effective at treating anemia in patients with myelofibrosis, resulting in improved rates of transfusion independence compared with ruxolitinib (Jakafi), said...

www.onclive.com

Related
targetedonc.com

Key Clinical Trials in Myelofibrosis

Drs Ruben Mesa and John Mascarenhas review therapies and drugs in development for the treatment of myelofibrosis as seen in the COMFORT, JAKARTA, MOMENTUM, PACIFICA, and PERSIST trials. Ruben Mesa, MD: Before we delve a bit deeper into the pacritinib data set, the PERSIST studies, and the current PACIFICA study,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Using JAK Inhibitors for the Treatment of Myelofibrosis

Expert hematologist-oncologists comment on the optimization of JAK inhibitor therapies, including ruxolitinib, momelotinib, fedratinib, and pacritinib, in myelofibrosis treatment. Ruben Mesa, MD: With pacritinib it’s been a very interesting journey, and these most recent studies come from what we learn early on. He clearly saw that the drug is active—spleen...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
onclive.com

Treatment Strategies for Primary Myelofibrosis

Srdan Verstovsek, MD, PhD, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Aaron Gerds, MD, MS, Cleveland Clinic. Srdan Verstovsek, MD, PhD, and Aaron Gerds, MD, MS, review key updates to NCCN guidelines for primary myelofibrosis and discuss treatment options for the disease. Srdan Verstovsek, MD, PhD: In 2019, fedratinib was approved and then...
CANCER
onclive.com

Treatment Strategies Utilizing New Agents and Existing Therapies Can Improve Outcomes in Myelofibrosis

Various phase 2 and 3 studies are currently underway utilizing both new and existing treatments in an effort to improve outcomes for patients with myelofibrosis. Various phase 2 and 3 studies are currently underway utilizing both new and existing treatments in an effort to improve outcomes for patients with myelofibrosis, according to Srdan Verstovsek, MD, who presented on the topic during the 2021 Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO) Annual Meeting.1.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Myelofibrosis Can Benefit from New Use of Existing Therapies and New Agents

Active phase 2 and 3 studies offer different concepts to the treatment myelofibrosis, according to Srdan Verstovsek, MD. The landscape is brimming with therapeutic approaches for patients with myelofibrosis (MF). Active phase 2 and 3 studies offer different concepts to the treatment of this disease, according to Srdan Verstovsek, MD, professor of Medicine and hematologist-oncologist at MD Anderson, who presented on the topic during the 2021 Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO) Annual Meeting.1.
CANCER
onclive.com

cfDNA-Based MRD Assessment Is Feasible, Yields Highly Concordant Results in Relapsed/Refractory CLL

The use of a cell-free DNA–based minimal residual disease assay demonstrated feasibility and highly concordant results compared with 4-color flow cytometry and improved MRD detection in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia who were treated with time-limited venetoclax, acalabrutinib, and obinutuzumab. The use of a cell-free (cf) DNA–based minimal residual disease...
SCIENCE
onclive.com

The LEGACY Study in HCC

Tanios S. Bekaii-Saab, MD, FACP, Mayo Clinic, Edward Kim, MD, Mount Sinai Medical Center, Anjana Pillai, MD, University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center, Amit Singal, MD, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Rachna Shroff, MD, University of Arizona, Arndt Vogel, MD, Hannover Medical School, Mark Yarchoan, MD, Johns Hopkins Medicine. Implications...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
