Parlaying Popularity into Sponsorships, Pop-Ups, and Sales. The average Instagram post is worth a million binary digits. And sometimes that feels like the amount of figures influencers are making. But it’s not just the Addison Raes and Kylie Jenners of the world making a buck on the web. Accounts big and small have found ways to parlay their online reach into real-world success. Yes, there are the fabled sponsorships, where brands pay users to post #ads. But local entrepreneurs are also using social media as a means to bolster their sales through community building. We spoke to four content creators raised in Santa Barbara about how they transform follow counts into dollar signs.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO