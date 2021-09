UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (CBS) — Penn State has suspended more than 100 students who have missed at least three weeks’ worth of required COVID testing, according to the university. In all, 117 students at University Park are currently on interim suspension through the Office of Student Conduct. The university said that students who have not told officials that they are fully vaccinated have gotten weekly emails about testing. During interim suspension, students can’t participate in classes, whether in-person or virtual. They also can’t go on university property or attend any Penn State-sponsored events, including football games. Any suspended students living on-campus are...

