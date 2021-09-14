CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove-based MacQue's BBQ eyes expansion with new franchise system

By Renata Geraldo
Sacramento Business Journal
Sacramento Business Journal
 7 days ago
MacQue's BBQ will be charging franchisees an initial fee of $37,500 for one location. The initial investment may vary from $227,000 to $530,500.

www.bizjournals.com

Sacramento, CA
The Sacramento Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

