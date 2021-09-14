Police identify man killed in a fatal hit-and-run in Warren County
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton Township Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash Tuesday. Police have identified him as Aleksandre Begheluri of Mason. Investigators say the 37-year-old man was struck and killed on Grandin Road near SR 48 at about 8 a.m. He was driving a car hauler and had parked in the center turn lane and gotten out when he was struck, according to Hamilton Township Police Chief Scott Hughes.local12.com
