CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

The Philadelphia technology and innovation ecosystem at a glance

By Kennedy Rose
Philadelphia Business Journal
Philadelphia Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Welcome to Philadelphia's bright and bold innovation ecosystem. Philadelphia's startup scene is unique in that the region has generated more enterprise tech firms than consumer-facing companies, but is not without its B2C unicorns like Gopuff. In addition to these, dozens of local colleges and universities are spinning out companies and educating the next generation of leaders, and the region's accelerators and incubators are taking startups to the next levels of funding, customer acquisition and growth.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia’s startup ecosystem climbs 15 spots into the top 30 worldwide, report says

Philadelphia’s startup ecosystem ranks among the best in the world, reaching No. 28 globally, according to the latest report from research firm Startup Genome. Startup Genome’s Global Startup Ecosystem Report ranked more than 275 regional ecosystems based on factors like startup growth and activity, innovation and research, capital availability, talent and support for companies. Silicon Valley, London and New York topped the 2021 rankings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia startup raises $69M seed round to buy small e-commerce companies

Philadelphia startup Mainfactor secured a $69 million investment to help transform direct-to-consumer companies into powerhouse brands using influencers. Mainfactor will use the funds to acquire small and midsize businesses and connect them to influencers and celebrities to grow them through creator-driven marketing. The seed round comes from New York-based e-commerce investor Upper90, along with Intermix Founder Khajak Keledijan; Gary Veloric, founder of Red Stripe Plane Group and co-founder of Chesterbrook-based JG Wentworth, and artist Jean Pigozzi.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia-area IT leader emerges from retirement to buy 4 data centers in the region

A 30-year veteran of the information technology industry is back in business, emerging from retirement to acquire several Philadelphia-area data centers as tech companies increasingly outsource data management. Kevin Mulqueen bowed out of the Philadelphia-area technology scene in 2018 after his former employer, Lightower, was acquired by Fortune 500 network...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia Business Journal

Startup Spotlight: Wharton-backed Card Curator is building ‘smart’ credit card tech to maximize points, miles

PHL Inno's weekly "Startup Spotlight" feature highlights founders and new businesses cropping up in the region. The startup: Card Curator, a website and app that makes personalized recommendations for what kinds of credit cards its members should use to reach goals, like cash rewards or airline miles. Founded: 2018. Home...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Exton, PA
City
Collegeville, PA
City
Newtown Square, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Abington Township, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
Philadelphia Business Journal

Brian Westbrook partners with DraftKings as he continues to invest in the growth of sports betting

Former Philadelphia Eagles star Brian Westbrook is pushing further into the business of sports betting, wagering on the young industry's vast potential for growth. Westbrook recently partnered with DraftKings Inc., one of the leaders in the space, for the 2021 NFL season and counts the Boston-based company among his sports betting investments. As chairman of the Athlete Venture Group at Conshohocken sports venture capital firm SeventySix Capital, the former Pro Bowl running back is focused on sports betting, esports and sports tech. Westbrook said he thinks the sports betting industry will continue to expand and that DraftKings will be a major factor in its growth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#South Philadelphia#Dbt Labs#Fishtown Analytics#Drexel#Unicorn#Bentley Systems#Comcast Philadelphia#Incyte#Sap America#Greater Philadelphia#Unisys#Bftp#Dreamit
Philadelphia Business Journal

Latest hotel performance data keeps Philadelphia tourism industry hopeful for recovery

Philadelphia’s travel and tourism industry is hopeful that summer visitor volume will carry over into the fall, with some local leaders pointing to performance figures they say are promising signs for the sector moving forward. Greater Philadelphia’s hotel market is continuing to “recover strongly,” according to tourism marketing organization Visit...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia Business Journal

Lab notes: Temple spinout advances gene-editing HIV treatment; 3 firms make board appointments

This week's roundup includes updates on a gene-editing company spun out of Temple University, a government partnership involving a biotech company based at a suburban Philadelphia college, and new board appointments at a trio of area life sciences companies. Here's the rundown:. Excision BioTherapeutics. The Philadelphia life sciences company has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Politics
Philadelphia Business Journal

The week in Philadelphia-area bankruptcies: South Jersey Health & Wellness Center LLC

Philadelphia-area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing during the week that ended September 10, 2021. Year to date through September 10, 2021, the court recorded 56 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 24% increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia Business Journal

ACBJ expanding American Inno to all its local markets

American City Business Journals is expanding the American Inno footprint, bringing the startup- and innovation-focused digital media brand into all its markets — creating the most comprehensive network of local innovation intelligence in the United States. ACBJ, the nation’s largest publisher of local business information, acquired American Inno in 2012.
BUSINESS
Philadelphia Business Journal

Betting startup Sporttrade teams with Nasdaq to squash insider trading ahead of launch

Sports betting startup Sporttrade is using Nasdaq’s technology to prevent insider trading as it prepares for its launch in the fourth quarter. Sporttrade will use the technology to monitor bets made on its platform, tracking irregular activity that could possibly be nefarious — like insider trading or gambling addiction. The Nasdaq partnership doesn’t come as a surprise, considering former Nasdaq Stock Exchange President Tom Wittman joined the startup’s $36 million funding round in June.
GAMBLING
Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

The Philadelphia Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/philadelphia

Comments / 0

Community Policy