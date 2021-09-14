The Philadelphia technology and innovation ecosystem at a glance

Former Philadelphia Eagles star Brian Westbrook is pushing further into the business of sports betting, wagering on the young industry's vast potential for growth. Westbrook recently partnered with DraftKings Inc., one of the leaders in the space, for the 2021 NFL season and counts the Boston-based company among his sports betting investments. As chairman of the Athlete Venture Group at Conshohocken sports venture capital firm SeventySix Capital, the former Pro Bowl running back is focused on sports betting, esports and sports tech. Westbrook said he thinks the sports betting industry will continue to expand and that DraftKings will be a major factor in its growth.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO