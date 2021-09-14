CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Lewis Hamilton Used His Table at the Met Gala to Support Emerging Black Fashion Designers

By Lucy Wigley
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After being canceled due to COVID-19 last year, the Met Gala, fashion's biggest event of the year, was back with a bang last night in New York City. Cohosted this year by singer Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman, actor Timothée Chalamet, and tennis player Naomi Osaka, the event undoubtedly makes top billing in the celebrity calendar, drawing the hottest names in the business to showcase their ensembles for the evening and fundraise for the Metropolitan Museum of Art. For the 2021 event, the selected theme was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," and Vogue reported that Met Gala regular and fashion icon Lewis Hamilton chose to use his influence to showcase Black designers at the event.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
POPSUGAR

How TikTok Helped These Twin Sisters Launch a Full-Fledged Singing Career

Mark my words: you'll see the names Kiran and Nivi Saishankar on the Billboard Hot 100 chart one day. The 21-year-old fraternal twin singers have mastered the art of blending modern-day American pop with classical Indian music, and if their nearly two million TikTok followers are any indication, the internet can't get enough. In addition to bringing their melodic harmonies to covers of hits like Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License" and Destiny's Child's "Bills, Bills, Bills," Kiran and Nivi write their own songs that sound like tracks you'd hear on the radio. With their sights set on lifelong careers in the music industry, the talented duo are ones to watch.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

Ben Affleck Praises J Lo's Strides For Latinx Representation: "I Am in Awe"

Ben Affleck can't help but sing Jennifer Lopez's praises from the mountaintops — well, in the pages of a magazine, to be more accurate. Just a few weeks after making their first joint red carpet appearance in 18 years at the Venice Film Festival, the rekindled couple were interviewed by Adweek to celebrate J Lo being honored with the publication's 2021 Brand Visionary Award. For the profile, Ben opened up about J Lo's recently announced efforts to financially support Latinx entrepreneurs via her Limitless Labs initiative, as well as her career's impact on women of color.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Yara Shahidi Wears the Most Sophisticated, Off-the-Shoulder Dress — in Electric Green

It is not uncommon for Yara Shahidi to show up on the red carpet in a Dior outfit, and of that she's well aware. "I'm a proud member of the family," she said, when interviewed about her look styled by Jason Bolden. The Haute Couture number she chose for the 2021 Emmys is a sophisticated, midi-length fit-and-flare with a thin belt at the waist and chiffon fabric wrapped in and out of a boned bodice that lays as off-the-shoulder sleeves. Yara opted for simple nude Christian Louboutin pumps and a golden choker Cartier necklace decorated in diamonds and tiny emeralds reportedly worth well over $1 million. The incredible piece came complete with matching double ball drop earrings. Her eye makeup played to the electric green shade of her dress, which is really what struck us the most about this modernized silhouette that hails from the '50s. Yara even told Karamo Brown what music she played to amp herself up for slipping into this outfit — some Duckwrth, Nas, Amy Winehouse, and The Neptunes. Ahead, check out Yara's arrival for an evening where her show Black-ish was nominated for best comedy.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

The Fugees Are Going Back on Tour to Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of The Score

The Fugees are getting back together! On Tuesday, it was announced that Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel are reuniting for a tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their second and final studio album, The Score. The upcoming tour — which will include 12 different stops — marks the hip-hop group's first tour in 25 years and their first show together in 15 years. The festivities are set to kick off at an undisclosed location in New York City on Sept. 22 as part of Global Citizen Live. The rest of the tour will commence in November, making stops in the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, and Ghana.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Society
POPSUGAR

Halsey's Face Tells a Gothic Love Story in New IICHLIWP Behind-the-Scenes Beauty Photos

Blood and pearls took centerstage in Halsey's latest Instagram post, and we're tempted to re-create some of their makeup looks this Halloween. To accompany the release of her fourth studio album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey released an IMAX film that added a haunting visual component to the grunge-inspired punk rock album. "Behind the scenes [sic] some continuity photos I took on set for the IICHLIWP movie 🌹 some of my favorite makeup looks I've ever done / conceptualized," they wrote. "They all reflect the character's emotional state and degradation at the time of the story. Just wanted to give ya a look."
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Ashton Sanders Has Already Had a Remarkable Career, and It Just Keeps Getting Better

Ashton Sanders is certainly making waves in the entertainment industry. The actor received critical acclaim when he starred in the Oscar-winning Moonlight in 2016, and he has been quickly rising to fame ever since. At only 25 years old, he already has a career most people would dream of, including working alongside icons like Denzel Washington, Ryan Coogler, and Barry Jenkins. In addition to his various film roles, Ashton also has a starring role on Hulu's hit series Wu-Tang: An American Saga, which is loosely based on the formation of '90s hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan. Now, he's set to star in the anticipated Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody. Ahead, learn more fascinating facts about the star.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Please Yield For Michaela Coel's Neon Yellow Bralette and 6-Foot Bow at the 2021 Emmys

Celebrities were racing down the 2021 Emmys red carpet in looks so glamorous we were afraid to blink, but Michaela Coel reminded us all to yield and take in the moment with her neon yellow Christopher John Rogers two-piece dress. The custom look was composed of an ankle-length column skirt in cotton twill and a neon bralette top that transformed into an enormous six-foot silk organza bow from behind, flowing onto the ground like the vibrant train of a wedding dress. The I May Destroy You creator star didn't hesitate to go all in with the monochrome style statement and paired the look with highlighter yellow heels that made the entire look that much more electric.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Sesame Street Star Sonia Manzano's New PBS Show Is a Must-See For Latinx Kids

A groundbreaking new animated TV series called Alma's Way, about a 6-year-old Puerto Rican girl, is coming to PBS Kids — and it couldn't have happened without TV legend Sonia Manzano, who played Maria on Sesame Street for more than four decades. Several years ago, Sonia, who is Afro-Puerto Rican, was asked by PBS exec Linda Simensky to develop a Latinx-focused TV series for kids. Despite her initial trepidation about returning to children's programming, she agreed. "I would have rather stick a pin in my eye than do a kids' show," Sonia told POPSUGAR Latina, explaining that she didn't believe anything could live up to the work she had done on Sesame Street.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Gorman
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Kenneth Nicholson
Person
Timothée Chalamet
POPSUGAR

Mj Rodriguez Sketched Her Own Emmys Dress, but Turns Out, It Was Already in Existence

For one of the most incredible moments in her career at the 2021 Emmys, Pose actress Mj Rodriguez, who also performs as Michaela Jaé, chose vintage Atelier Versace. The star marks the occasion, on which she's made history as the first transgender woman to to be recognized in a lead acting category, in an incredible one-shoulder turquoise design from the archives with rhinestone-covered ruching at the bodice and a thigh-high leg slit, perfect for showing off her matching satin sandals. Mj actually sketched her idea of the perfect look for the Versace team, and together, with her stylist Katie Bofshever, they settled on fitting something from a past runway — so you know we're applauding them for their sustainable fashion choice. Scroll ahead to see how Mj's gown was accessorized with Bulgari jewels and a Judith Leiber clutch, then see what everyone else wore for their arrivals on the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Netflix Is Releasing a Doc About Britney Spears's Conservatorship — Here's What to Know

A new documentary about Britney Spears's conservatorship is coming to Netflix. On Tuesday, the streamer teased the upcoming project, titled Britney Vs. Spears, with a short trailer on Twitter. The 18-second clip features a recording of the singer leaving a message for her lawyer in 2009, a year after her conservatorship began. According to Variety, the Erin Lee Carr-directed documentary has been underway for a year and will feature various "key figures" in Britney's life. The full trailer for Britney Vs. Spears is expected to drop on Sept. 22.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Billy Porter May Be Wearing Wings, but Flying Would Be a Challenge in Such Heavy Diamonds

Whenever Billy Porter hits a red carpet, you know you best reserve a solid four minutes devoted to admiring his look, likely with your eyes wide and your mouth gaping open. For the 2021 Emmys, he did not disappoint. Porter scored a nomination for best actor in a drama for his show Pose this year, and, being that the series is coming to an end, he pulled out all the stops. Dressed in Ashi Studio Couture, his sculptural paneled "wings" were meant to go all the way down to the floor, but ended up being a bit more cropped. Because of this, Billy developed and practiced artful poses to show off all angles of the creation, playing on his Fairy Godmother theme from the new Cinderella remake. Ahead, scroll to see Billy's amazing look, which was capped off with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry including a heavy diamond and emerald choker that dripped over his turtleneck, ornamental ear cuffs, and chunky bracelets and rings made for true royalty.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Fashion Designers#Vogue#The Hamilton Commission#Theophilio
POPSUGAR

According to TikTok, You're Shaving Your Legs Wrong

Who freaking knew? Cause I didn’t🤯 thank you girl on tiktok—I am forever changed! #fy #fyp #foryou #shavingtips #shavinghack. I've lost count of the number of times TikTok has let me know there's a better way to do a part of my beauty routine. The list of TikTok beauty hacks just keeps growing — there have been overnight heatless curls with a robe belt, applying fake lashes underneath for a more natural look and a million other ways to improve your eye-makeup application, and so many more.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

Ashanti's New Movie Sounds Like a Modernized My Best Friend's Wedding — With a Warmer Setting

Ashanti continues to do double duty. The singer and actress is slated to produce and star in upcoming film The Plus One, as reported by Deadline. Filmed in Florida, the romantic comedy will show Ashanti as bride-to-be Lizzie, whose plans for a blissful destination wedding are threatened by the unwelcome invitation of her bridesman's unruly ex-girlfriend. The hijinks, oh, they will ensue!
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

12 Dresses We Saw at Revolve, and Really Can't Stop Thinking About

As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. Revolve is one of our favorite destinations to shop for trendy and stylish dresses....
APPAREL
POPSUGAR

Billy Porter and His Husband, Adam Porter-Smith, Have a Love Story Sweeter Than Fiction

Billy Porter on the red carpet, you probably first focus on his incredible fashion choice, then quickly pan to spot his husband, Adam Porter-Smith, who is almost always there by his side. Adam has been a huge part of Billy's journey, as the two met back in 2009, but he is much more than just the lesser-known spouse of a celeb. He's a successful businessman who co-owns a luxury eyewear brand and has a pretty interesting story. If you're curious to learn more about the man who stole Billy's heart, we've got you covered. Here are 10 things you should definitely know about Adam.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Jessica Long Had the Hottest Plus-One at the Emmys: Her Tokyo Gold Medal

The Emmys red carpet was filled with dazzling diamonds and glamorous gowns Sunday night, but Paralympian Jessica Long had the finest piece of jewelry in sight: a gold medal from the Tokyo Games. The well-decorated American swimmer posed for pictures at the award ceremony rocking one of her many medals from the Tokyo Paralympics. During the ceremony, Jessica was also joined by Olympian Allyson Felix as they presented an award together on stage. Talk about a dynamic duo!
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Samira Wiley Made Damn Sure Her Edgy Undercut Was on Full Display at the Emmys

Samira Wiley brought some serious edginess to the Emmy Awards on Sunday night. The Handmaid's Tale star, who is nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series, debuted a fierce undercut that's buzzed on the left side and long, curly, and side-swept on top. After walking the red carpet with her wife, Lauren Morelli, Wiley made sure viewers watching from home got an up-close glimpse at the haircut by standing with her left side facing the cameras for her interview with Karamo Brown. "You couldn't see my face," she joked before chatting with the Queer Eye star.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Grab My Shades — Emma Corrin Was an Actual Ray of Sunshine at the Emmys

Emma Corrin looked like an actual ray of sunshine at the 2021 Emmy Awards. The star of The Crown wore a gorgeous custom yellow Miu Miu gown with a matching bonnet and some seriously impressive stiletto nails that poked through the sleeves. During red carpet interviews, Emma said that the entire look, styled by Harry Lambert, has been in the works for three months, and while it's a new color for them, it is absolutely stunning.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

The 6 Emmys Looks We'll Be Talking About For the Rest of the Week

With a return to a live red carpet at the 73rd Emmys, we were treated to a night of showstopping looks. The stars turned out in some high-stakes outfits to accompany one of award season's biggest events, and now we're here thinking about the glamour — and these six looks in particular. With brilliant colors, unexpected cuts, and designs from some of our favorites — like Christopher John Rogers — this set emerged as our best dressed.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy