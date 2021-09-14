Lewis Hamilton Used His Table at the Met Gala to Support Emerging Black Fashion Designers

It is not uncommon for Yara Shahidi to show up on the red carpet in a Dior outfit, and of that she's well aware. "I'm a proud member of the family," she said, when interviewed about her look styled by Jason Bolden. The Haute Couture number she chose for the 2021 Emmys is a sophisticated, midi-length fit-and-flare with a thin belt at the waist and chiffon fabric wrapped in and out of a boned bodice that lays as off-the-shoulder sleeves. Yara opted for simple nude Christian Louboutin pumps and a golden choker Cartier necklace decorated in diamonds and tiny emeralds reportedly worth well over $1 million. The incredible piece came complete with matching double ball drop earrings. Her eye makeup played to the electric green shade of her dress, which is really what struck us the most about this modernized silhouette that hails from the '50s. Yara even told Karamo Brown what music she played to amp herself up for slipping into this outfit — some Duckwrth, Nas, Amy Winehouse, and The Neptunes. Ahead, check out Yara's arrival for an evening where her show Black-ish was nominated for best comedy.

