The annual Greenwich Economic Forum, restricted last year to a virtual-only conference, is offering a hybrid model this year — with future expansion very much on its agenda. Bold-name speakers at the Sept. 21 to 23 event, being held again at the Delamar Hotel in Greenwich, include Ray Dalio, founder of Westport-based Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund — who’s been a perennial presence since the GEF began four years ago — former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan, Revolution Chairman and CEO Steve Case, and Gov. Ned Lamont and his wife, Annie, the co-founder and managing partner of Oak HC/FT, which focuses on growth equity and early-stage venture opportunities in health care and fintech.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO