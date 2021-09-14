After Extreme Walmart Volatility, Bitcoin Nears $46K: DOT Spikes 9% to 4-Month High (Market Watch)
As bitcoin prepares for another swing at $46,000, Polkadot has surged by nearly 10% in a day to tap its highest price line since May. The past 24 hours were highly volatile for bitcoin and the alternative coins. BTC saw a few multi-thousand dollar moves in both directions before calming around $46,000. On the other hand, Polkadot and Solana have charted impressive gains.cryptopotato.com
