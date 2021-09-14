After Extreme Walmart Volatility, Bitcoin Nears $46K: DOT Spikes 9% to 4-Month High (Market Watch)

The Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index plunged to 21, showing a state of “extreme fear” among the crypto community. The Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index, which reveals the crypto community’s general feelings towards the primary cryptocurrency, has gone into an “extreme fear” territory for the first time since the end of July. This comes as the digital asset’s price dropped by $8,000 in just a few days.

MARKETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO