After Extreme Walmart Volatility, Bitcoin Nears $46K: DOT Spikes 9% to 4-Month High (Market Watch)

Cover picture for the articleAs bitcoin prepares for another swing at $46,000, Polkadot has surged by nearly 10% in a day to tap its highest price line since May. The past 24 hours were highly volatile for bitcoin and the alternative coins. BTC saw a few multi-thousand dollar moves in both directions before calming around $46,000. On the other hand, Polkadot and Solana have charted impressive gains.

Bought the Dip: 3rd Largest Bitcoin Whale Purchased $13M Worth of Bitcoin at $40.5K

After buying another sizeable portion of BTC during the ongoing correction, the third-largest bitcoin whale now holds more than 111,000 coins. The latest price dump from bitcoin to around $40,000 has enabled the third-largest BTC whale to accumulate more portions of the asset at a discount. In a “buy the dip” moment, the entity has purchased more than $13 million worth of the cryptocurrency.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH Bulls Fight to Reclaim $3,000 as Market Struggles

ETH/USD – Ether Finds .786 Fib Support. Key Support Levels: $2770, $2720, $2600. Key Resistance Levels: $3000, $3200, $3290. Ethereum is now down a steep 15% on the week as it plummeted beneath $3000. The coin started the week off by falling beneath a rising trend line and the 50-day MA. The trend line also formed the neck of a head and shoulders pattern that could send it as low as $2400.
Extreme Fear Among Bitcoin Investors for the First Time in Two Months

The Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index plunged to 21, showing a state of “extreme fear” among the crypto community. The Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index, which reveals the crypto community’s general feelings towards the primary cryptocurrency, has gone into an “extreme fear” territory for the first time since the end of July. This comes as the digital asset’s price dropped by $8,000 in just a few days.
AMC Entertainment Could Include Dogecoin as a Payment Option

AMC Entertainment CEO has asked the crowd whether the company should adopt Dogecoin for payments – most people support the move. Following confirmation that AMC would begin accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin for online payment, the company’s CEO has asked the Dogecoin community if AMC should add the meme coin among the cryptocurrency options.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: After BTC’s Quick Dip Below $40k, Is Local Bottom Confirmed?

Global risk-off, uncertainty over Evergrande’s debt crisis, and large liquidations have been pressuring Bitcoin lately. The near-term chart may look bearish, but the fundamental and on-chain trend remain firmly bullish, making this pullback a potential buying opportunity. In just over two weeks, BTC fell from a high of $52.9k to...
Cardano Price Analysis: Following a 10% Weekly Crash, ADA Bulls Defend $2 Support

ADA/USD – Buyers Battle To Defend $2. Key Support Levels: $2.05, $2.00, $1.88. Key Resistance Levels: $2.21, $2.33, $2.40. ADA managed to find support at $2 today as it rebounded from the .618 Fib level. The cryptocurrency is still down 10% over the week, $2 is looking to be a promising threshold for the bulls.
#Market Watch#Dot Spikes#Btc#Bitstamp#Alts See Green#Terra#Sol#Synthetix#Usdt#Cryptopotato
BTC, ETH, XRP, CHZ, XMR, OMG, HNT — Technical Analysis Sept 21

XRP (XRP) is following a descending support line. Chiliz (CHZ) is trading above a confluence of support levels at $0.25. Monero (XMR) has broken down from an ascending support line. OMG Network (OMG) has broken out from a symmetrical triangle. Helium (HNT) has validated a descending resistance line from which...
Bitcoin Dipped to $40K Amid Global Stocks Pullback (Market Watch)

The cryptocurrency space joined the global stock markets by retracing to new monthly lows. Bitcoin went all the way down to $40,000. Amid the growing uncertainty within the global financial markets, bitcoin slumped by several thousand dollars in a day to just over $40,000. The alternative coins suffered even more with massive double-digit price dumps.
Following Bitcoin’s Drop, Addresses in Profit Slumped From 82% to 70%

The Bitcoin addresses that are in profit dropped from 82% to 70% following yesterday’s sharp decline. Bitcoin’s most recent downturn also took a toll on the addresses that are in profit – they decreased from 82% to 70% in less than a couple of days. As CryptoPotato reported yesterday, the...
Why Cryptocurrencies Dropped Like a Rock Today

Markets are down across the board, and crypto is taking the brunt of the sell-off. The fear is that Evergrande will cause a financial crisis and that cryptocurrencies will be one of the things investors liquidate to reduce risk. What happened. Cryptocurrencies had a very rough start to the week...
Major Brazilian Bank BTG Pactual to Offer Investment Options in Bitcoin and Ethereum

By launching the platform Mynt, Brazil’s top financial institution – BTG Pactual – would enable its customers to trade bitcoin and ether. The major Brazilian bank – BTG Pactual – will enable its customers to trade digital assets directly through a new platform called Mynt. The offering will be available from the next quarter and will include the two leading cryptocurrencies – bitcoin and ether.
Jim Cramer Urges for Caution in The Cryptocurrency Market Amid Evergrande Saga

Investors should cash out some of their cryptocurrency holdings to prevent future losses, according to CNBC’s Jim Cramer. CNBC’s Jim Cramer opined that the Evergrande debt crisis in China could keep causing severe disruption in financial fields, including the cryptocurrency market. He also advised people sitting on unrealized gains from their investments to take “something off the table” before losing it.
Solana Price Analysis: SOL Trades Inside Price Channel Following Near 19% 7-Day Drop

SOL/USD – SOL Heading Lower Inside Descending Price Channel. Key Support Levels: $130, $123, $121. Key Resistance Levels: $150, $160, $180. SOL is down a sharp 18.5% this week as it continues to trend lower inside a descending price channel. It managed to set a new ATH price in the first week of September at $216. Since then, SOL rolled over to form the falling price channel.
Market Volatility Continues as Stocks Rebound After Monday’s Steep Declines

The U.S. stock market has seen a rocky start to the fourth quarter as economic anxieties both close to home and overseas have struck during a historically volatile time of year. On Monday, several of the major averages clocked their worst days in months, with the S&P 500 dropping 1.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declining 614 points, or 1.8%, and the Nasdaq dropping 2.2%. On Tuesday, however, all three regained some ground early as investors moved in to buy the dip and some experts cautioned that market-moving fears were likely overblown. But by 2:30 p.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average was...
