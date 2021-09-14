CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Warena Announces Partnership with Master Ventures – They’re Ready to Become the Next Star Atlas

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the 8th of September 2021, Warena, the first-ever personalized play-to-earn NFT metaverse game, announced its partnership with Master Ventures, a block-chain-focused venture capital firm. The aim of the partnership is to secure the capital needed to expand on the opportunities and game elements available to players. The Master Ventures...

cryptopotato.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopotato.com

Cudos Partners With Zero Services

[PRESS RELEASE – London, England, 21st September 2021]. As we accelerate towards Mainnet, we’ve launched our incentivized public testnet – Project Artemis. To assist potential individual Validators in joining the network, we’ve partnered with a European managed services and co-location provider, Zero Services. Zero Services GmbH is a team of...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Verizon CEO Touts Disney+, Discovery+ Partnerships, Sees “a Lot of New Things We Can Add”

Telecom giant Verizon sees room to add more content partnerships along the lines of its Disney+ and Discovery+ deals, chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg said on Tuesday. “We see many more direct-to-consumer offerings,” he told the virtual Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference, pointing to the company’s offerings under deals with the likes of streaming services Disney+ and Discovery+. That is also “a revenue source for us and a profit source for us,” he emphasized, describing the deals as win-win situations. “We still have a lot of new things we can add to it,” the Verizon CEO added, citing an expansion so far into...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Riversand, a Syndigo company, and Aptitive Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver End-to-End Data Structure and Master Data Solutions

Clients can expect an enterprise-proven, cloud-native master data technology solution driven by a strong data strategy to solve business needs. Riversand, a Syndigo company, and Aptitive have announced a partnership to provide customers with an end-to-end strategy and technology solution for master data management (MDM), while delivering reporting and analytics that drive better decision-making for revenue growth, cost containment, and risk mitigation.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Avaloq Ventures becomes independent and renames to FiveT Fintech

Switzerland-based venture capital & private equity company Avaloq Ventures has announced becoming independent and renaming to FiveT Fintech. The Avaloq Ventures Fund offers investors early access to players in the financial sector. Avaloq and Avaloq Ventures agreed to spin off Avaloq Ventures, the fund's investment advisor, as an independent company independent of the Avaloq Group named FiveT Fintech.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Next Star#Nft#Apollo X#Ido#Warena Twitter#Fortnite World#Usdt#Btc
cryptopotato.com

EY Taps Polygon Network to Improve Enterprise Clients’ Experience

Ernst & Young (EY), a representative of the “Big Four” accounting firms in the US, has inked a partnership with the popular blockchain project Polygon. Major multinational professional services company Ernst & Young (EY) announced the adoption of the Polygon protocol for the deployment of its blockchains to provide faster transactions and lower costs for its enterprise clients who transact on the Ethereum mainnet.
BUSINESS
cryptopotato.com

Bybit Launchpad Debuts With BIT Token Listing

[PRESS RELEASE – Singapore, Singapore, 17th September 2021]. Bybit, a popular platform for crypto lovers around the globe, has announced today its token launch site Bybit Launchpad. The first new token to feature on Bybit Launchpad will be $BIT. Introducing Bybit Launchpad. Bybit Launchpad is designed to help connect innovative...
WORLD
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Anduin wins NEXT Venture Pitch 2021

Anduin is NEXT Venture Pitch’s 2021 winner, the organization announced Sept. 16. The company was one of eight finalists chosen from 30 semifinalists to pitch their ideas to a panel of venture capitalists, angel investors and community leaders during the live event at Greenville ONE Center. Their AI accounting solutions...
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
RPG
cryptopotato.com

ExpX, DECA4 Partner with Luna PR

[PRESS RELEASE – Singapore, 15th September 2021]. ExpX, a Balancer protocol powered by the affordable and quick transactions of the Binance smart chain (BSC) and advised strategically by DECA4 Advisory, are thrilled to announce a partnership with Luna PR, one of the most prominent and award-winning PR and marketing agencies.
BUSINESS
rejournals.com

Industrial Outdoor Ventures announces three promotions

Industrial Outdoor Ventures (IOV) has announced the recent promotions of several professionals. “We have built an incredible team here at IOV,” said CEO Tom Barbera. “These promotions are recognition of the hard work and dedication these individuals have made in growing our organization into the preeminent Industrial Services Facilities investment company in the U.S.”
BUSINESS
Variety

Sony Pictures Networks and Zee to Merge, Creating Indian Broadcast Giant

Two of the largest broadcast groups in India are to merge, it was announced on Wednesday morning local time. Publicly-listed Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited is to merge with Sony Pictures Networks India. The merged business will be headed by Zee’s Punit Goenka, but following a cash injection of $1.57 billion from Sony India’s backers, the Sony shareholders will control a 53% majority stake. The move follows years of corporate turbulence at both companies and comes at a time when the massive Indian television landscape is being transformed by vastly wider access to broadband internet and the incursion of streaming video services. Sony Pictures...
BUSINESS
Variety

CAA Sports Expands in Asia With Singapore Office and Hires

CAA Sports, part of entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency, is to open a new office in Singapore and has hired Adrian Staiti to the newly created position of president, APAC. He will report to head of CAA Sports International Matthew O’Donohoe. Staiti was previously president of APAC and president of global sales for SportFive (formerly known as Lagardere Sports). He will be joined in the new office by Samantha Chen, who relocates from CAA Sports’ London office and becomes executive VP of partnerships & strategic development in APAC. Staiti will expand the agency’s sports role in Asia in areas including...
BUSINESS
cryptopotato.com

Crystal Has Introduced its Latest Product: the Crystal Block Explorer

Crystal Block Explorer is an open search engine. With this bitcoin blockchain search tool, you can:. With the Crystal Block Explorer, you can get a comprehensive overview of the Bitcoin Blockchain with the most recent statistics. You can see bitcoin address, transaction, and block details in a user-friendly format, and visualize data with an easy-to-use data-sharing feature.
COMPUTERS
suasnews.com

Clean urban air travel to become reality as Urban-Air Port announces development plan for 65 urban air mobility infrastructure hubs worldwide in partnership with Hyundai Motor Group

· Urban-Air Port and Urban Air Mobility Division of Hyundai Motor Group announce plans to develop 65 electric urban-air ports worldwide to make clean urban air travel a reality. · World’s first electric urban-air port – ‘Air-One’ – to open in Coventry, UK, in early 2022 – the first of...
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

Sony Pictures India to Merge With Zee Entertainment

Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Sony Pictures Networks India are set to merge creating a new content powerhouse in India. The companies announced on Wednesday that they have entered exclusive merger talks that will combine both their linear networks, digital assets, production operations and program libraries. The deal brings together Zee’s strength in linear television, as well as its interests in print, internet, film production, mobile content and its 4,800 film library that will combine with SPNI’s film and television production and its entertainment and sports television networks. The proposed merged entity will be lead by current Zee CEO Punit Goenka. Sony Pictures Entertainment, the parent company of SPNI, will hold a majority stake in the combined company. The combined company’s board of directors would include directors nominated by Sony Group, with the group having the right to nominate the majority of the board members. Sony Pictures Entertainment will inject capital into SPNI, approximately $1.575 billion, as part of the growth plan for the new entity that includes building out its digital platforms and bidding for sports rights.
BUSINESS
cryptopotato.com

Taker Protocol Raises $3M to Transform NFT Liquidity and Utilization

[PRESS RELEASE – New York, United States, 20th September 2021]. Taker Protocol, a crypto liquidity protocol for NFTs, has raised $3 million from a number of reputable investors to build new financial primitives into the burgeoning NFT market. The round was led by Electric Capital, with DCG, Ascentive Assets, Dragonfly...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Robinhood Testing New Cryptocurrency Wallet as Demand Rises

U.S. trading platform Robinhood has been test driving its highly anticipated crypto wallet as users clamor for more functionality. The millennial-focused trading portal is edging closer to launching a long-awaited app that will enable its growing user-base to send and receive cryptocurrencies. A beta version of Robinhood’s iPhone app showed...
TECHNOLOGY
cryptopotato.com

IDO Bots Responsible for Solana’s 18-Hour Network Outage, Team Explains

Solana has published a report explaining what happened during its 18-hour downtime and how its validators were able to upgrade and reboot the network. The team behind Solana yesterday gave a detailed report on how its validators from all over the world rescued the network from an outage that lasted nearly 18 hours.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy