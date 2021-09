KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judge says he will rule on Friday whether all Jackson County judges should be disqualified from hearings to determine if a Kansas City man could go free after serving more than 40 years in prison. At a hearing on Monday, Circuit Court Judge Kevin Harrell heard arguments in the case of Kevin Strickland, who Jackson County prosecutors have said did not commit a triple murder in Kansas City in 1978. Attorney General Eric Schmitt is seeking to have the Jackson County judges removed from further hearings in Strickland’s case because of perceived bias in Strickland’s favor.

