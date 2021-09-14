CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Moments: Gerald Henderson's steal turns tide in 1984 Finals

Cover picture for the articleTop Moments: 1940s & 50s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s. NBA.com takes a look back at the top moments that define the history of the NBA. There have been three historic steals in the storied history of the Boston Celtics: one by John Havlicek in 1965, one by Larry Bird in 1987 and one by Gerald Henderson in 1984. Though he will never join Havlicek and Bird in terms of stature, only Henderson’s came in the NBA Finals — against the hated Los Angeles Lakers, no less.

