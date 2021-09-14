CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some Bears and Rams fans got into fight following Week 1 game at SoFi Stadium

By Alyssa Barbieri
 7 days ago
Sunday night marked the first game at SoFi Stadium with fans in attendance, where the Chicago Bears were dealt a 34-14 loss by the Los Angeles Rams. But it also marked the first fan brawl in the new stadium.

TMZ Sports obtained footage of Bears and Rams fans getting into an altercation following the game in the course of SoFi Stadium.

According to one witness, things got aggressive early in the game when they were sitting in their seats. Security stepped in and made fans change seats in an attempt to keep things in order.

But the fans ran into each other after the game inside the concourse, where the brawl then ensued with several punches being thrown. Security once again stepped in and broke up the fight.

Warning: This video contains foul language.

