Raiders’ Derek Carr calls out reporter for being so ‘negative’
Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr called out a reporter postgame for being negative following the Raiders overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens. To cap off an entertaining Week 1 of the NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders took down the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football in an overtime thriller, 33-27. Even with the Ravens recent bad luck at the running back position, Baltimore was still expected to leave Allegiant Stadium with a win.fansided.com
Comments / 8