CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Raiders’ Derek Carr calls out reporter for being so ‘negative’

By Jordanna Clark
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr called out a reporter postgame for being negative following the Raiders overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens. To cap off an entertaining Week 1 of the NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders took down the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football in an overtime thriller, 33-27. Even with the Ravens recent bad luck at the running back position, Baltimore was still expected to leave Allegiant Stadium with a win.

fansided.com

Comments / 8

HAPPY days!!!
7d ago

ppl its only the first week i understand the players the fans. hell all are ribbed up and excited and things going to happen and said. get over it get ready for week two cause its football time then. everyone is settled down now let play some ball.

Reply(2)
5
Tom Tomas
7d ago

A Win is a Win! For all you critics, remember that both MaHomes of KC and Wilson of Seattle were losing in the 4th qtr!

Reply
4
Related
The Spun

Le’Veon Bell Has Message For Critics After Signing With Ravens

Heading into the 2021 season, the Baltimore Ravens find themselves with a major need for depth at the running back position. As a result, the team has signed an old AFC North enemy to help satisfy that need. On Tuesday, the Ravens added former Pittsburgh Steelers star Le’Veon Bell to...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Le’Veon Bell News

Le’Veon Bell might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster for the 2021 season. According to the NFL’s workout list, the Baltimore Ravens had the veteran free agent running back in for a try-out on Monday. Bell was one of two running backs who worked out for the...
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
The Spun

Video: Patrick Mahomes’ Reaction To Ray Lewis Is Going Viral

Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs is a huge one for the Baltimore Ravens, so the AFC North franchise had someone special firing up the crowd. Ravens legend Ray Lewis was on the field hyping up his crowd and his old team during Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs.
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Decision On QB Marcus Mariota

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly made a tough decision on quarterback Marcus Mariota. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are placing the veteran quarterback on the injured reserve list. Mariota suffered a quad injury during the Raiders’ opening weekend win over the Baltimore...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama RB released by Las Vegas Raiders

BJ Emmons’ time with the Las Vegas Raiders appears to be done. The former Alabama running back was let go Monday in a series of roster moves by the Raiders. Emmons was cut from the team’s active roster last week. He was quickly re-signed to the team’s practice squad. The Monday roster move is Emmons’ release from the Las Vegas practice squad.
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Surprising Cut On Monday

We’re just days away from the start of the 2021 NFL season but teams are still tweaking their rosters a but. For the Las Vegas Raiders, those tweaks have led to a surprise cut on Monday. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders waiving second-year linebacker Tanner Muse. And...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Associated Press#Derekcarrqb#Raiders
The Spun

Al Michaels Took Playful Shot At Lamar Jackson Last Night

NBC play-by-play broadcaster Al Michaels is widely regarded as an encyclopedia on knowledge when it comes to the NFL and he showed exactly that with a perfectly delivered, lighthearted joke about Lamar Jackson on Sunday. During the Sunday Night Football broadcast for the shootout between the Baltimore Ravens and the...
NFL
AOL Corp

Baltimore Ravens Reportedly Signing Another Former Pro Bowl RB

The Baltimore Ravens made the move everyone expected them to make Thursday night. They signed veteran running back Latavius Murray. Murray is in the process of finalizing a deal with Baltimore, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. He is one of four running backs the Ravens have signed in the last couple of days.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Giants, Ravens Agree To Tuesday Trade

No NFL team has been more active than the Baltimore Ravens over the past few days. General manager Eric DeCosta has pulled off a handful of trades before Tuesday’s roster deadline, and it’s pretty evident that he’s not done making moves. ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Baltimore is...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
foxbaltimore.com

Ravens Lose Another Starter

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — Ask any veteran football coach and they'll tell you: injuries can often be contagious. If that's true, then the Baltimore Ravens are in the middle of an epidemic. Tuesday afternoon, the team announced that left guard Tyre Phillips was being placed on injured reserve after...
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Raiders

The Carolina Panthers agreed to a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday night that will send a veteran linebacker across the country just a few weeks before the start of the regular season. The Panthers announced that they sent linebacker Denzel Perryman and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick...
NFL
The Spun

Jon Gruden Uses 1 Movie To Describe Lamar Jackson

Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders will face off against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the first Monday night game of the 2021 NFL season. This primetime matchup already has plenty of hype, but Gruden made sure to boost that excitement with some comments on Saturday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

Jon Gruden Announces Injury News For Derek Carr

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr dazzled for a second consecutive week in his team’s noteworthy win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but he didn’t come out completely unscathed. The 30-year-old reportedly suffered a minor ankle injury and underwent an MRI on Monday. Despite not missing a play in...
NFL
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Reportedly Signing Veteran RB

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly adding a veteran running back to their roster of Friday. According to Washington Football Team insider Nicki Jhabvala, the Raiders are poaching sixth-year NFL pro Peyton Barber off the WFT practice squad. In 2020, Barber served as a third-string running back option for Washington,...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

148K+
Followers
339K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy