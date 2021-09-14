CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayetteville, NC

Company probes whether procedures were followed after deaths

By ORDER REPRINT
Miami Herald
 7 days ago

An eastern North Carolina industrial operation said it is investigating whether safety procedures were followed after an accident that killed two workers over the weekend. Two Valley Proteins workers were found unresponsive Sunday afternoon at the Fayetteville plant and the building was evacuated, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. Valley Proteins collects, renders and recycles fat and bone trimmings, meat waste and used cooking oil, according to the company’s website.

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Fayetteville, NC
Business
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Crime & Safety
NBC News

Texas lawsuits against abortion doctor could hasten new statute's downfall

On Monday, two plaintiffs filed what are believed to be the first lawsuits against a Texas doctor who admitted that he performed an abortion apparently in violation of the state’s new abortion law. San Antonio physician Alan Braid revealed in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he had performed an abortion on a woman later in her pregnancy than is allowed under the recently minted statute, which bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks’ gestation.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Canada's Trudeau re-elected as Prime Minister but his Liberal Party falls short of parliamentary majority

Toronto — Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed. The Liberals were on track to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and has led his party to the top finish in two elections since.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valley Proteins#Wtvd Tv#U S Department Of Labor

Comments / 0

Community Policy