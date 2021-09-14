‘Satisfactory’ lets you build unparalleled accomplishment

I’ve always been a bit of a sucker for two-handers. A two-hander is a play or film centred on the two main characters. While you might think of witty verbal duels like in Sleuth or Oleanna, my favourites are actually less conflict-driven. I’m thinking of Sofia Coppola’s Lost In Translation or Hong Kong director Wong Kar Wai’s 60s period piece In The Mood For Love. You could call them romances, but more than anything they’re meditative mood pieces about the loneliness of two individuals trying to find a connection in a setting that heightens their sense of isolation, one a foreign city thousands of miles from home, the other in cramped apartments rife with gossipy neighbours.

